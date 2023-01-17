An Airline Passenger Opened The Emergency Exit On A Moving Flight & It Was A 'Mistake'
It's definitley not the ideal situation to be in while flying ✈️
An IndiGo flight is under investigation after an airline passenger opened the emergency exit door on a flight from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli, India.
The incident happened on December 10 and it's reported the passenger opened the emergency exit "by mistake," according to Indian local news outlet, NDTV.
Thankfully, the aircraft had not taken off or the situation could have ended far worse.
Since then, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into what happened and a senior official said to Asian News International that "the incident was duly reported.”
"It appears that the passenger opened the RH emergency exit door by mistake while the aircraft was still on the ground," the official stated, per NDTV.
"The crew moved in swiftly and all appropriate action to restore airworthiness such as reinstalling the door, pressurisation check was carried out before the flight was cleared for departure. No safety protocol was compromised with."
Once all the safety protocols were carried out, the flight was cleared to depart to its original destination.
The investigation comes after several other peculiar passenger incidents reported on flights within India in recent months.
Air India recently experienced two cases in which passengers urinated onboard and didn’t use the lavatory.
One of the passengers, identified as Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on a senior female passenger in business class back in November.
Mishra was subsequently fired by his employer, Wells Fargo, over the incident.
A few weeks ago, a video went viral showing an IndiGo flight attendant yelling at a passenger that she’s not a “servant” after he seemingly disrespected her on a flight.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
