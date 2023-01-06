A Drunk Airline Passenger Urinated On A Woman & Air India Is In Trouble For How It Was Handled
It’s happened twice on the same airline. 😳
Air India seems to be dealing with a very odd issue recently, and the problem is with passengers who keep urinating in places other than the lavatory.
The first incident happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 2, 2022. A male passenger in business class allegedly urinated on an elderly female passenger while intoxicated, as reported by Al Jazeera.
In a statement, the airline said it decided the best course of action was to ban the passenger for 30 days, and now it's facing criticism for how the situation was handled.
The act was reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further investigation, and they have come down heavily on Air India.
"The conduct of the airline appears to be unprofessional, and has led to systemic failure," the DGCA said in a statement, as per the Hindustan Times.
The DGCA has granted Air India two weeks to take further action on the matter.
The identity of the passenger was not immediately disclosed. However, he has since been identified as Shankar Mishra and the Delhi police are looking for him, reported The Economic Times India.
A police source confirmed that "police teams have gone to his home in Mumbai, but he was not there. They have got clues and are trying to trace him.”
It was also reported by Business Insider that Mishra was fired by his employer, Wells Fargo, as per a statement released by the company on Friday.
The American bank said it was “deeply disturbed” by the allegations against its employee.
"This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional enquiries be directed to them,” the statement said.
The statement added that the company "holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour, and we find these allegations deeply disturbing.”
The story gets worse because it turns out that this isn't the first time something like this has happened on an Air India flight.
The second incident occurred on an Air India flight from Paris to Delhi on December 6, reported Al Jazeera.
The airline said in this case a male passenger urinated on an empty seat and another passenger's blanket. He was taken into police custody once the plane landed in Delhi and was later released after he wrote an apology to the victim.
Air India did not file a police report as per the victim's request.
If you plan on flying with Air India soon, you might want to board the plane with an umbrella for your safety.
