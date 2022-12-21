A Flight Attendant Tore Into An Airline Passenger & Told Him She's Not A 'Servant' (VIDEO)
"I am an employee. I am not your servant."
The motto "the customer is always right" is no longer cutting it for service industry workers, and one hostile incident recorded between an IndiGo airline flight attendant and passenger shows exactly why it doesn't stand.
A video showing an argument between an IndiGo airline flight attendant and a passenger is going viral on social media, and it all started when the meal was being served on a flight from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, reported Hindustan Times.
The clip posted on social media shows the heated exchange when the flight attendant calls out a passenger, who is concealed from the video, for his disrespectful behaviour towards cabin crew members.
Twitter user Er. Gurpreet Singh Hans posted a series of tweets detailing that he "unfortunately" booked a ticket with IndiGo airline.
"Every international long-distance (we can manage from Dubai to India) flight has a food choices video in front of seats but can't. Some people can manage, but some can't; they need a choice of food," Hans said in his tweet.
\u201cUnfortunately, I mean it Unfortunately I book a flight with @IndiGo6E from #Istanbulairport to @DelhiAirport people are right staff are right but @IndiGo6E can't. Every international LONG DISTANCE(we can manage from Dubai to India ) flight has a food choices video in front\u201d— Er. Gurpreet Singh Hans\u262c (@Er. Gurpreet Singh Hans\u262c) 1671393771
The video circulating on the internet of the incident shows the flight attendant telling the passenger, "you are pointing finger at me and yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand there is a cart, there counted meals are uplifted (on the plane)."
The following is the video posted by Twitter user Tarun Shukla.
\u201cTempers soaring even mid-air: "I am not your servant" \n\nAn @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December :\u201d— Tarun Shukla (@Tarun Shukla) 1671611422
Before she could complete her sentence, she was interrupted by the passenger who asked, "why are you yelling?"
The question seemed to aggravate the flight attendant, who raised her voice and shot back by saying, "because you are yelling on us."
Despite the attempts of fellow cabin crew members to intervene in the argument, they failed to break up the fight, and the passenger and flight attendant continued to argue and shout back and forth.
"I am sorry, but you cannot talk to the crew like that. I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect, but you have to respect the crew as well," the flight attendant said to the passenger at one point.
Eventually, the passenger yelled, "shut up!" and the flight attendant yelled back, "you shut up!" before saying, "I'm sorry you can not talk to me like that. I am also an employee here… I am an employee. I am not your servant."
Since the video went viral, IndiGo airline released a statement saying that the flight attendant only got involved because of the passenger's "bad behaviour" and after they had "insulted" fellow cabin crew members, as per the Hindustan Times.
"We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022," said a statement by the airline as per NDTV.
"The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers, and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers."
"We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers' comfort has always been our top priority. We are committed to providing the best experience at all times."
People are showing the flight attendant their support on Twitter.
One user commented under the video posted by Shukla, saying, "This obnoxious man actually said - "you are a servant" to her. Terrible."
Another wrote, "some passengers are just full of nonsense; it goes both ways. Cabin crew is not your personal servant. Sometimes it is important to tell the customer in their language if they cross the line."
- A TikTok Flight Attendant Says 'Someone Died On My Flight' & Here's How They Deal With It ›
- 6 Things A Flight Attendant Says You Should Never Ever Do On A Plane ›
- TikTok Shows A Woman Holding A Baby Pushing A Flight Attendant & Threatening To Kill Her ›
- A Flight Attendant Shares What Happens When You Buy Extra Plane Seats & TikTok Is So Angry ›