A Woman Says She Was Kicked Off A Flight For Having A Mimosa & TikTok Reaction Is Split
"I literally thought it was a joke."
An airline passenger says she's "livid" after she was kicked off a flight for having a drink before takeoff.
The TikToker — whose name is Kandace — shared her story online saying she was "embarrassed" and "pissed" after a flight attendant claimed she was drunk and told her to get off the plane.
In her video, Kandace says she was travelling with her co-workers, but they were booked on a different flight.
While they were on a Southwest flight, she was flying with Alaska Airlines from Portland, Oregon to Las Vegas, Nevada.
Before her flight, Kandace stopped at an airport bar where she drank a mimosa and a half before having to board the plane.
Once she was on the plane, Kandace says she needed to use the bathroom and asked for assistance from a flight attendant because the light wasn't turning on.
“My anxiety was kicking in because I never use the bathroom on the plane because I feel like it’s dirty and also it’s very small so I feel claustrophobic," she said.
The flight attendant asked if she was OK and Kandace admitted to having a drink before the flight.
"I mean I did have a drink at the bar, but who doesn’t? There are literally bars at the airport," she added.
Once she was back in her seat and right before take-off, Kandace says she was approached by a flight attendant and told she had to get off the plane.
"I said 'are you kidding me?' I literally thought it was a joke," she said in her video.
When she inquired with another airport staff worker what happened, the person told her that the flight attendant said Kandace was "slurring" her words, told them she was drunk and proceeded to shush them. Kandace says that's not what happened.
“I don’t have a problem with saying that I had a drink. I’m not belligerent, I’m not drunk," she added.
@kandace_h
SPREAD THE WORD ! @alaskaair THIS IS COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE !! I AM LIVID !!! The flight attendants on flight #714 from Portland to Vegas need to be fired !! I was BLATANTLY lied on & removed from the plane…UTTERLY embarrassed by your staff !!! I have flown with this company too many times & have only had pleasant things to say about it, until today ! #pdx #alaskaairlines #discrimination #foryou #fyp
The video has gotten a lot of attention since it was posted, with over 1 million views.
Some TikTokers are trying to justify why the flight attendant may have assumed Kandace was drunk.
"She thought you was drunk because you didn’t know how to turn the light on and she couldn’t believe someone sober wouldn’t know that," one person wrote.
"FYI if you inform a flight attendant that you were drinking alcohol before boarding they can kick you off cuz you might be a 'flight risk,'" another person commented.
Others suggested that Kandace should've kept the drinking part to herself.
"That's why I don't like small talk. If you can help it in the future don't volunteer no extra information," one person wrote.
"Yep I had a lawyer friend who ALWAYS stressed ….always answer the question never give them more info," another commenter echoed.
Others don't understand why airports have bars if passengers aren't allowed to drink before boarding a plane.
"So why they selling drinks in the airport if they don't allow y'all to be drunk?" a TikToker said.
In a statement to Narcity, Alaska Airlines says safety is their "top priority" and that part of keeping a flight "safe is making sure all guests are fit to fly."
"One of the passengers exhibited concerning behavior during the preboarding process and was asked to exit the aircraft due to safety concerns," the airline said in its statement. "After resolving our concerns, we booked the passenger on the next scheduled flight to their intended destination."
In a follow-up video, Kandace continued her story where she said fellow passengers sitting next to her tried to back her up, but unfortunately it didn't help. She said while her original flight was at 5:30 p.m., she was rebooked on the 10 p.m. flight to Vegas that day.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.