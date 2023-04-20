A Woman Refused To Give Her First-Class Seat To Her Boss & She Just Shared A Big Job Update
"That boss is gonna feel all kinds of stupid."
A woman who shared a dilemma over a toxic relationship with her boss on Reddit a month ago is sharing a job update and also thanking fellow Redditors who gave her advice.
The woman posted her story back in March after she was called out by her boss for refusing to give them an upgraded first-class ticket on a flight they were both on.
In her original post, the Redditor wrote that she was travelling home from a conference on the same flight as her boss.
While the company did pay for the plane ticket, the woman explained that employees are allowed to upgrade their seats if they prefer.
That's what she did and was then called "disrespectful" by her boss for not handing over the upgraded ticket to her superior.
Many people gave the woman advice and called out her boss for being unprofessional. It looks like the woman took the advice to heart and it helped her move forward with a big change in her work life.
In an updated post on the popular forum Am I The A**hole on Wednesday, the woman thanked the "kind Redditors" who helped her realize she wasn't wrong for not giving up her seat and that she was in a "very toxic work situation."
The Redditor says she also took people's advice and talked to HR about the incident, at which point she learned there was no policy to cover it.
"I also took your advice to get out of that job quickly and am happy to say I’m starting a new job in 3 weeks!" she wrote in her post.
"I know the person who will be my supervisor in my new job and she is a very kind, normal person."
The Redditor also wrote that she's "pretty nervous" about giving her notice to her "toxic boss" on Monday.
"If she’s nasty then my 2 weeks notice will just become an immediate resignation," she said.
"We live in a one-party consent for recording state and plan to record the phone conversation to protect myself."
Many people applauded the woman for her actions.
"I was surprised by the entitlement your boss had, Your boss (soon to be ex) was unprofessional, make sure remember that when they want to 'talk' to you," one person wrote.
"Boy that boss is gonna feel all kinds of stupid for losing an employee over throwing a fit over an airplane seat," another person commented.
"Congrats on the new gig! And when you meet with her, if she asks why you're leaving, just tell her it's a general 'lack of respect for protocol' around the office," another Redditor stated.
With all the positive feedback and support, it's nice to know that you can turn to the Reddit community for advice on a tough work situation.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.