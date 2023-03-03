A Woman Refused To Give Up A First-Class Seat For Her Boss & It Sounds Like An HR Nightmare
"Is your boss 5?"
It can be frustrating when you get called out by a stranger for not changing seats with them on a flight, but what if it's someone you know like your boss?
A Redditor says her boss described her as "disrespectful" when she refused to give her superior an upgraded first-class ticket on a flight they were both on.
The woman posted her story on the Reddit page Am I The A**hole, where many people were shocked by the audacity of her boss.
In the post, she says she and her boss were flying home on the same flight from a conference and their original seats were not next to each other.
"I’m a frequent traveller on this airline and use their credit card, so I often get free upgrades to first class," the woman wrote.
"I got upgraded on this flight and my boss did not."
After the flight the woman's boss said she wanted to talk to her about her "lack of respect for protocol."
"She thinks that because the company paid for my original ticket, and she is more senior than me, I should’ve given her the first class seat," the woman said in her Reddit post.
She called it "absolutely insane" and explained why.
"While the company paid for my seat, it’s my own personal credit card spending, and frequent travel that earned me the upgraded seat."
Then she turned to the public to see whether she was right to think that way or if she should've given up her ticket.
It looks like majority of the people who commented are against the boss' comments and are siding with the Redditor.
"Is your boss 5? What f*cking protocol says you have to give gifts to your boss??" one person wrote.
"The entitlement of your boss is astounding," another person expressed.
"Good leaders do not demand that their staff give up personal benefits. They say 'good for you, enjoy the upgrade,'" one commenter noted.
One person also shared some advice with the Redditor and it's getting a lot of praise.
"You can always email HR and ask 'X happened while on this trip and Manager Y advised that I should have done Z. Can you point me to where I can review the protocols so I know going forward?'" they suggested and added that it "documents the incident without being accusatory."
The woman behind the Reddit post loved the tip and highlighted that it "feels a little more comfortable to me than an outright complaint" as her boss has retaliated against other employees who have made HR complaints.
The Redditor also noted that her company lets her use her own miles or personal money to upgrade flight tickets so her boss could've done the same with her ticket.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.