A TikToker Rejected An Airline Seat Swap For A 'Family' & People Love How She Drew The Line
"I don't want to look like an a-hole."
There are plenty of unwritten rules around seat-swapping on planes, and one TikToker is trying to write a new one with the way she handled a frustrating encounter involving a mom and son who wanted to sit together.
The TikToker says a mom asked her to move so her son could take the seat, but she refused the deal and she's getting lots of praise for how she handled the situation.
TikToker Surya Garg says she had a window seat on the flight and the "absolute worst person" sat next to her. The woman then asked her to move to a middle seat so she could be with her son. However, this wasn't an infant; the woman was asking for her 16- or 17-year-old son.
"This man was 6 foot 4 talking on the phone to his girlfriend the entire time we were boarding, this was not like her child. This was her kid, but he's an adult."
Garg decided to draw the line right there, because a teenager doesn't need his mom the same way a little kid does.
"I don't want to. I don't really think she deserves for me to because this is definitely a case of bad planning. I don't want to look like an a-hole, but I don't think I'm an a-hole in this situation."
She says she rejected the offer and the woman responded by being absolutely horrible to her for the entire flight.
"This woman makes the nastiest face at me I've ever experienced, sits down next to me in the middle seat (...) and then I kid you not, under her breath for like the entirety of the flight is just muttering profanities at me."
The video stirred up a lot of reaction in the comments section with the majority of people applauding Garg for not giving in.
"I will never give up my window or aisle for a middle, sorry bye," one person wrote, while another simply said, "I’m glad u said no."
Another person said Garg was doing the son a favour as he probably didn't want to sit next to his mom on the flight.
One commenter offered a creative excuse for the next time anyone faces a situation like this.
"I always tell them I need a window seat since I get motion sickness and vertigo.. might puke. Usually shuts them up and they don’t mind the first seat."
In the end, it's safe to say Garg was not wrong for standing her ground.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- A Woman Helped A Stranger Refuse To Swap Seats On A Plane & TikTokers Say She's A 'Hero' ›
- A Mom Asked Someone To Switch Seats On A Plane & TikTok Praised Her For 'Doing It Right' ›
- A TikToker Refused To Move Plane Seats For A Family & They Reacted By 'Talking Sh*t' In French ›
- A Woman Called Out An Airline Passenger For 'Manspreading' On A Flight & Reaction Is Mixed ›