A Guy Demanded His Seat Back On A Train & TikTokers Were Shocked By The Other Passengers
'He literally paid for that seat."
Asking someone to swap seats can be tricky whether you're on a plane, train or bus, but how would you feel if someone refused to move from the spot that you paid for?
That’s what happened to one TikToker who decided to film the incident and post it for the world to see after a passenger took his seat on a train, then argued with him about giving it up.
TikToker @Mr_Boris_Becker filmed the encounter on a packed train, and the video from his point of view has already accumulated over 8 million views.
The video shows the TikToker going up to the woman in his seat and saying, “My seat is 103,” to which she responds by awkwardly giggling.
She then points elsewhere on the train and basically suggests that he look for another available seat instead of claiming the seat he was assigned and paid for.
Throughout the interaction, the woman can be seen laughing and smiling.
The TikToker then tells the woman: “It’s gonna be difficult. My place is 103 and I need my place, I'm so sorry.”
"Sorry, I pay for my place,” read the caption of his video.
As if the woman’s resistance wasn’t bad enough, two other train passengers interfered just as the TikToker was about to take his rightful spot.
The TikToker decided to shut the other women down and told them to “calm down” when they started complaining.
People in the comment section quickly jumped in to defend the TikToker and assured him that he made the right move.
One user commented, “No way they were getting upset at you asking for the place you bought,” which received over 31,800 likes.
Another person wrote, "Obviously the train is full, so the man needs to get the spot he paid for.”
One user asked, “Why are they upset? Excuse me? Ladies?!?!?!?!?”
“Worst than her taking his place, is the other woman trying to justify why he should look for another seat,” wrote one user.
Another commenter wrote, "Imagine that woman trying to defend the other passenger. He literally paid for that seat."
People were not having it with the passenger's entitlement and agreed that she had to be taught a lesson.
This is a good reminder that the next time you’re travelling somewhere and you want to swap seats, ask before you just move into someone else's spot!