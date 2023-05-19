A Train Passenger Put His Feet Up On The Opposite Seat & TikTokers Are Split On The Move
"I don't hate people but..."
Video shows a train passenger putting his feet up on the empty seats across from him, in a clip that kicked off thousands of angry comments about travel etiquette and icky footrests on TikTok.
User @Strajca recently posted a brief video of the incident, which shows a guy's point of view as he leans back and enjoys the opposite seat as his own personal footrest. He repeatedly taps his feet on the seat opposite him while a woman in the background can be seen shooting him some fierce cut-eye. She then gets up and the clip stops.
“Welcome to Switzerland,” he wrote in the caption. He also added "sbb" as a hashtag, which is short for Swiss Federal Railways.
It's unclear what happened after the brief teasing encounter. User @Strajca also might not be the person in the video, because another account tag is super imposed over the clip. However, the video doesn't appear on that account.
No matter where the video came from, the reaction was definitely intense in @Strajca's comments, where many blasted the train passenger for his manners.
"Common sense isn't so common," wrote one top commenter.
"I don't hate people but..." added another.
Several people pointed out that whether it's on a train, a bus or a flight, putting your feet up is simply a bad move.
"Wouldn't you like the seat you sit on (to) be clean enough for you to sit on again?" asked one user.
Others took the guy's side, even if they were a bit tongue-in-cheek about it.
"If it's wrong why is sitting like that so comfy?" asked one user.
"I don't see the problem with this," added another.
"I promise you those seats were already incredibly dirty before this guy put his foot on it," wrote someone else.
The video has piled up over 5 million views and 5,000 comments since it was posted earlier this month, and it's pretty clear that opinions are divided on the issue.
In fact, a survey by the travel site Rail Europe found that about two in five people are "guilty" of putting their feet up while riding on a train.
The survey found putting your feet on seats to be the second-most annoying train passenger habit, tied with taking a loud phone call. The No. 1 worst habit was sneezing and coughing without covering your mouth.