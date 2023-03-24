TikTokers 'Got Told' For Going Barefoot On A Plane & Some Passengers Are Defending Them
"You realize how dirty the floor of a plane is.”
There are plenty of annoying things that airline passengers can do on a flight, but getting out your bare feet might be at the top of that list.
Such was the case with a recent TikTok video that showed two airline passengers not wearing shoes on a plane and being called out for it by a flight attendant.
The video, which now has over 1.5 million views, was posted by TikToker Jozy, who goes by the account name @blowsxjozy on the app.
The video shows her and her friend Lezi Zielinska on a plane sitting with their shoes off and their feet up on the seats, while a flight attendant can be seen gesturing to their bare feet.
“Got told for getting our feet out on the plane,” said the caption over Jozy’s video.
The video has sparked a conversation about the appropriateness of going barefoot on a plane, and whether it's a violation of airline rules or simply a gross thing that you shouldn't do.
Many people in the comments section of the video expressed their disgust at the passengers' behaviour, with some even calling it unsanitary and rude.
One person commented, “Indeed. Some people think good manners are a suggestion.”
Another wrote: “Use socks please.”
“You realize how dirty the floor of a plane is,” commented another person.
Some pointed out that airlines have specific rules regarding footwear, and that passengers are required to wear shoes on flights for safety reasons.
Others defended the passengers, and some even shared stories of their own experiences going barefoot on planes.
One person wrote: “Don’t see a problem here.”
Another person commented: “I normally take shoes off and rest my feet on top of my shoes when flying.”
Similarly, another person wrote: “I fly barefoot, I have a pair of flips just in case attendants moan.”
Regardless of which side of the debate you fall on, the video raises some important questions about airline etiquette and safety.
While it may be tempting to kick off your shoes and relax during a long flight, it's important to remember that there are rules in place for a reason. Going barefoot on a plane can not only be unsanitary, but it can also pose a safety hazard in the event of an emergency evacuation.
