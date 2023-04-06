Airline Passengers Put Their Bare Feet Up On Others' Seats & The Outrage Is Sky-High
“I’m getting triggered just looking at this.”
Going barefoot on a flight is enough to get you in trouble with the crew and other passengers, but putting your bare feet up on a seat is next-level annoying.
Two airline passengers are getting called out for breaking one of the biggest rules of flight etiquette, after they were photographed putting their smelly feet up other passengers' chairs.
A Reddit user posted a photo of the in-flight faux pas in the r/MildlyInfuriating community, where thousands of people have reacted to the airline passengers' antics.
The image showed two sets of feet resting on the backs of the seats directly in front, uncomfortably close to the heads of the passengers seated there.
The caption of the post simply read “On my flight."
The incident has sparked a strong response from people, with many users expressing their disgust and disbelief at the passengers' behaviour.
One person commented: “The flight attendant should be telling them to put their feet down. People shouldn't even have to ask them to not do that.”
Another user commented back asking, “I'm confused, don't the flight attendants call them out for this behaviour? Is this cultural? Never had a sight like this in my country's airlines.”
Another user argued that the problem wasn’t the fact that the passengers took their shoes off but the whole bit where they rested their feet so close to someone else’s head.
“There is nothing wrong with taking your shoes off on a flight as long as you don’t put your feet by someone’s head like this,” read the comment. “Edit: For clarity, I never said socks as well.”
One user asked, “How can you be such a massive piece of sh*t and not care at all? I’m getting triggered just looking at this.”
“Must smell like expired milk in there,” wrote another user.
Although bare feet will likely gross out other passengers, a flight attendant shared last year that it's not healthy for you, either. Bare feet can make it harder to evacuate the aircraft during an emergency, and they can expose you to some disgusting liquids on the floor that might be left over from the plane's last wash.
In recent years, the conversation around flight and travel etiquette has picked up, and many people are calling for real change among airline passengers.
Whether it’s asking to swap a seat, taking shoes off mid-flight or being disruptive in any other way, people are not letting things slide anymore.
