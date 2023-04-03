A Bus Passenger Draped Her Hair Over The Seat Into A Guy's Drink & The Reaction Was Fierce
Something fell in his drink...
It's typically not OK to drop your long hair over the back of a seat in public, whether you're on a flight or just sitting on a city bus, as many are now pointing out online.
A heated debate is playing out on Reddit after a user posted a photo showing a woman draping her hair over a seat on the bus. But that wasn't all: the poster says the woman's hair was so long that something dropped into his open drink, and the situation has gotten people fired up online.
The photo was posted on the popular MildlyInfuriating Reddit page, which shows the original poster holding an open can with the woman's thick hair flowing over the seat.
In the post, the guy shared that he had just opened a Red Bull and taken a sip while on the bus before the woman sat down in front of them and "whipped her hair over the headrest."
The Redditor added that the hair got so close to his drink that it caused "pieces of either crispy hair or dried hair product to fall right into the opening."
"Now holding this full can until I get to a bin," the post continued.
The post has stirred up a lot of reaction with over 1,500 comments and over 10,000 upvotes since it went online.
Many people expressed how annoying it is whenever they've been through similar experiences.
"I don't understand why people put their hair over the back of the seat. That's just rude," one person shared.
Several also suggested that anyone who does this deserves to get their hair snipped.
"I'd literally carry a pair of scissors to do this. Lean in and ask if they'd like a little off the top before I completely f**k their hair up," one person noted.
"Definitely put gum in it," another person said.
"She's really asking for the hair to be tied to the chair," one person added.
Other Redditors who say they have long hair agreed that this type of behaviour is not OK.
"I have long hair and I've never done this; not at home, not on a plane, never," one person wrote to which another replied, "I also have really long hair and would never do this because it seems gross."
One Reddit user shared what they did when something similar happened to them.
"This has only happened to me on a plane. She tossed it over the back of the seat, I tossed it back," they shared.
"She turns around and told me to stop touching her hair. I told her she only bought the front of the seat, not the back. She wasn't happy but she never did it again."
Based on the post it looks like the Reddit user chose not to say anything to the woman in front. However, it serves as a good reminder: if you have long, thick hair try to be mindful of those who are sitting behind you.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.