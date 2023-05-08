A Woman Draped Her Hair Over An Airline Seat & People Are Loving This Devilish Way To React
People say it's both brilliant and passive-aggressive.
Travelling on a short or long flight can get uncomfortable with the limited space we get as passengers, so it can be quite frustrating when someone encroaches on it.
A Reddit user shared an unfortunate example of bad airline etiquette on a recent flight they were on in which a woman draped her long hair over their seat, thereby impacting the person sitting behind them.
The person posted a photo of the incident on the popular Reddit forum r/mildlyinfuriating, and people have been sharing their thoughts and advice on the sign of disrespect ever since.
One commenter with the most popular reply said the same thing happened to them and shared how they got their revenge on the airline passenger.
"I had that happen once with much longer hair. I opened the tray, then closed it a few minutes later on the hair," the person wrote.
"The lady leaned forward and yelled ouch! WTF! I said oh sorry I didn't notice. Problem solved."
While it may sound a bit extreme, people are liking the tip and it's gotten over 500 upvotes.
"This is a brilliant passive-aggressive way to handle these a-holes," one person wrote.
"I had the same basic idea: pull the hair so they get [the f**k] out of there. This is a lovely way to do it less obviously on purpose," another commenter shared.
Others were surprised by how often these types of situations happen on flights.
"How is this so common??" they asked.
"Is there a legitimate reason to do this, or is it just to annoy people?" another person wrote.
One Redditor user suggested people should pay for more seats if they need the room.
"If they want two seats, they can pay for two seats. I don't understand why people allow this behaviour."
It's safe to say when it comes to airline etiquette the rule is simple: make sure you're respectable when it comes to another person's space.
