Airline Passengers Tried To Vote A Woman Off The Flight & The TikToks Are So Tense
"This flight turned into an episode of Survivor."
Emotions ran sky-high on a recent Frontier Airlines flight that led to airline passengers attempting to vote a woman off the plane.
In videos posted to TikTok, a couple of people appear to be yelling at each other and the situation becomes so tense that it turned into what some people are comparing to a scene out of Survivor.
TikToker @lanaisli posted the clips on the flight from Trenton, New Jersey to Atlanta Georgia on Monday, although it's unclear exactly when the flight happened or what sparked the argument in the first place.
In the first clip, two women are yelling at each other and one tells the other to mind her own business and then tells a flight attendant that the man next to her hasn't "done anything wrong."
The man then gets up and throws some money on the woman who was part of the yelling match and she is seen throwing the cash back.
One of the women then starts apologizing to fellow passengers.
Things only escalated from there and in a follow-up video other passengers are shown getting involved. One man is heard telling another passenger to shut up as people close-by are heard giggling.
Then it turned into what some people are comparing to the TV show Survivor when a man is heard telling the flight attendant that "40 or 50" people have voted to have one of the women who was yelling removed from the flight.
"If you want her removed from the flight please raise your hand," he can be heard saying to the other passengers.
Many people online are clearly shocked by what happened on the flight and expressed their thoughts in the comments.
"Getting voted off the plane in the air is crazy," one person wrote.
"This flight turned into an episode of Survivor," another person commented.
"I’m glad they kicked her off as well.. she probably was smiling in her chair thinking she got the last laugh until they came to collect her bags too," another TikToker user said.
Others shared that they still have so many questions about how the fight started.
"After watching all 3 videos I still have no damn clue what happen," one comment reads.
The third video ends with the one woman who was "voted off the plane" grabbing her stuff and being escorted off the flight.
The TikToker who recorded all the videos came back with another update on Tuesday.
In a new clip, the person explains that the argument between the two women was caused because one of their partners was "getting thrown off the flight because they were arguing with a flight attendant over a seat."
In a comment on Instagram, @lanaisli also says the pilot allegedly made a u-turn to get the man off the flight and it caused the trip to be delayed by an hour.
The TikToker also says one of the women seen in her video is allegedly threatening to sue her for posting videos that show her in them and includes screenshots of their conversation.
Narcity has reached out to Frontier Airlines and the person who recorded the video and we will update the story accordingly once we hear back.
These videos follow another tense situation that happened on a Southwest Airlines flight in which a man melted down over a crying baby on his flight to Orlando, Florida.
