An Airline Passenger Melted Down Over A Crying Child & He Said The Baby Is 'Yelling' Too
"We are in a f*cking tin can with a baby!"
Not everyone enjoys being stuck on a long flight with a crying baby onboard, but one airline passenger really went off about the experience during a recent flight.
A TikTok video shows a man yelling at the flight attendants on a Southwest Airlines flight and he appears to be upset about having to listen to a crying child.
TikToker @mjgrabowski says his flight was stuck in a holding pattern due to weather while travelling to Orlando, Florida, and he decided to record another passenger's child-related meltdown while he waited.
It's unclear what happened leading up to the video, but the TikToker notes that a baby set the passenger off before he started filming.
In the nearly four-minute clip you can see a man yelling at a couple of flight attendants and complaining about the crying child.
"That child has been crying for 40 minutes," the angry man yells to three flight attendants standing next to him as a baby cries in the background. "Calm the child down please."
"We are in a f*cking tin can with a baby in a god damn echo chamber and you wanna talk to me about being f*cking OK," the man continues.
One flight attendant then responds by saying, "you're yelling" to which the man yells back: "so is the baby!"
"Did that motherf*cker pay extra to yell?" the man continues to yell as he drops more f-bombs.
The TikToker can be seen grinning as the scenario plays out behind him.
The video then changes to a shot of the passenger allegedly refusing to get off the plane after it landed in Orlando.
The man continues to yell as the woman sitting next to him puts a hand to her face, seemingly upset by what just transpired.
Once they get off the plane, the man is shown speaking to the authorities.
"He tried to plead his case that he had a right to yell because there were two adults with the crying baby and he shouldn't have been disturbed," the voiceover in the video says.
The TikTok video ends with the man walking off with police officers.
The video clip has been getting a lot of reaction in the one day since it was posted, although the upset passenger has not been identified.
Many people in the comments are either shocked by the entire scenario or can relate to some degree.
"I get his frustration butttt ummm it’s a child. Hell he made it worse," one TikToker wrote.
"Have we tried swaddling this man? He needs some soothing techniques," another person noted.
Others seemed to sympathize for the angry passenger.
"I am howling. This man deserves a medal for speaking up. That’s exactly how I feel when a baby won’t stop crying on a plane," one comment reads.
"I have kids 3 exact and I would go a bit insane listening to a child yell like that for 45 minutes," one person said.
"Everyone on the plane was thinking it but he was the one to say it and he said it badly," another TikToker user said.
Another person suggested wearing headphones on a flight to tune out any noise.
"I guess I'm the only one who puts headphones on and immediately passes out as soon as I get on the plane.. I would've missed all of this," they wrote.
While the man was escorted away by police officers, it's unclear what happened next.
"We commend our Crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation," Southwest Airlines told Narcity in a statement. "We offer our apologies to the other Customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior."
This isn't the first video recorded on a plane that has stirred up a lot of reaction this week.
On April 16, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass called out United Airlines on Twitter.
In his tweet, Bass said his wife was forced to clean up their toddler's popcorn mess during a flight and was on "her hands and knees" while 22 weeks pregnant.
In another TikTok video, a woman called out Alaska Airlines after she claims she got kicked off a plane for having a mimosa at the airport bar before her flight.