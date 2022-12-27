A Woman Screamed At Southwest Airlines Staff In Austin & Had A Meltdown Over Luggage (VIDEO)
"Best public meltdown ever"
A woman at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flying Southwest Airlines had an absolute meltdown over her luggage and passengers caught the whole scene on camera. TikTok videos show the grown adult having a full-on temper tantrum.
The upset passenger in a red plaid jacket stood in front of two Southwest employees and urged them to give her "her stuff." They were shown trying to calmly defuse the situation, but this angered the lady even further.
She was so overcome by emotion she began jumping up and down as she yelled over her luggage because she had a connecting flight.
"I have a connecting flight! Give me my sh*t! I want my stuff!" She continued to get close to their faces with each word.
@recklessjim
Karen has a temper tantrum in the Austin Airport!!! #karen #tempertantrum #dadsoftiktok #momsoftiktok
The creator @recklessjim published the video just before Christmas Day and received over 67.8K likes and another creator (@ppvtahoe) reposted the clip, receiving 2.7 million likes.
One person commented that it was the "best public meltdown ever." Others wondered where security was at the time of this incident.
Another replied that social media users watching this situation are "spoiled from the Miami meltdown" and want to see different angles. The account is referring to a woman at a Florida airport who destroyed the American Airlines counter.
While it seems many airlines have seen a lot of cancellations and luggage issues, no one has seen them the way those flying with Southwest have.
Countless people have taken to the video app to show that airport staff is lining up people's luggage in the main baggage claim area for them to search through.
@gingermom
Luggage Nightmares…carry on for the win. #hobbyairport #southwest #southwestairlines #christmas #luggage #houston
One woman at the Denver airport said "Southwest Airlines is a mess" as thousands of flights continue to get canceled. According to FlightAware, more than 2,500 flights have been canceled just today, December 27.
Narcity requested a comment from Southwest and a spokesperson sent a link to a press release.
"We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us," the release reads.
While the company is apologetic and says they are fully staffed, it doesn't seem to be good enough for those like the Texas woman who had an emotional outburst.
Southwest passengers will have to maintain their patience for the time being.
