A Woman Got Caught Destroying An American Airlines Counter In Miami & Security Took 'So Long'
Airports can experience hectic times during the holidays due to the influx of travelers looking to fly back home and spend some time with their loved ones.
Most recently, one of these frantic moments was experienced at the Miami International Airport after a woman was caught on video destroying an American Airlines counter and chasing one of the airline’s employees.
Several TikTok videos posted by users witnessing the situation show a woman yelling at the gate while she stood behind the counter and threw the monitor and several other things. A clip from another angle also shows her chasing an American Airlines employee.
The comment sections of these social media posts are flooded with people expressing their thoughts. Some were shocked, while others wrote funny comments but many questioned the authorities’ "slow" response.
"I’ve worked at the airport for 20 years. I have never seen it this bad. There are gate calls all the time now. People are out of control," a person wrote on one of the TikTok clips.
"FL always comes through on extra for the holidays," another user chimed in.
"Good God. Where’s security?" a TikToker questioned the police’s response in one of the viral videos.
According to CBS Miami, the woman was arrested and later identified as Camila McMillie.
Investigators said McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City but had a connecting flight in Miami, where she missed her plane. The officers added that the woman was with a gate agent when her two children walked away to use the restrooms. After noticing the minors were not with her, she allegedly started screaming and told the airline employee to find them.
McMillie is facing charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief, CBS Miami reported. Her bond was set to $4,500.