An Ohio Woman Sprayed Police With A Fire Extinguisher At The Atlanta Airport (VIDEO)
Three flight attendants were reportedly sent to the hospital.
An Ohio woman at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was seen spraying a fire extinguisher near her Delta gate and would not quit until she was arrested. It happened on January 17 and witnesses say the altercation started over her food bill.
In an Instagram video published by @ATLScoop, the woman identified as Jennifer Holder, 27, is seen walking around with a fire extinguisher trying to open a door where people usually line up for the terminal
You can also hear flight attendants yelling to close the door. As try and get her, she comes out swinging the nozzle around and discharging the extinguisher spraying everything in sight, including the staff.
ATL Scoop also published a second video, and you can hear Holder yelling at the airline staff saying that someone paid for her meal.
Witnesses told the publication that she didn’t pay for her meal at Buffalo Wild Wings, so she got upset when someone asked her to pay.
In this clip, you can see her stomping down the hallway with the fire extinguisher when security tried to stop her. She turned around and sprayed him.
According to FOX5 three flight attendants were taken to the hospital because of concern about respiratory issues from getting sprayed.
Authorities eventually took her into custody where she continued to have unpredictable behavior and was kicking and spitting at the officers.
She was taken to Clayton County Jail and was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, two counts of simple assault, and three counts of simple battery.