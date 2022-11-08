TSA Found A Gun Inside A Turkey At A Florida Airport & The State Has Set A Record (PHOTOS)
More than 700 firearms have been found this year across Florida airports.
The holidays are around the corner, which means traditional foods are on the market, but some people are buying these items for more than just meals. A woman was caught sneaking a firearm into a turkey at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida Monday afternoon.
TSA Gulf spokesperson, Sari Koshetz confirmed with Narcity* it was a woman traveling to Port Au Prince, Haiti. She missed her flight and was sent to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. TSA posted photos on Twitter of the find and how it was stuffed inside the raw meat.
"There’s a personal fowl here. Our officers @FLLFlyer made this very raw find. We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time," the staff published on social media with subtle turkey puns.
The gun in the turkey. Right: The turkey sealed with a gun in it.TSA | Twitter
You can see the turkey being cut open in the photos with the gun wrapped and lodged inside of it upside down.
Officials are seen unwrapping the gun and then revealing what it looked like with the magazine outside of it and the scissor used to cut the seal open.
“Every passenger bares the responsibility of knowing what the laws are on both sides of their journey for traveling with a gun. It can never be in your carry-on bag and it may be illegal to transport in your checked bag as well," said Koshetz.*
A gun being unwrapped. Right: The gun and the magazine.TSA | Twitter
The state of Florida has broken a record for the number of firearms that have been detected at TSA checkpoints across 12 different airports.
More than 700 guns were uncovered this year and nearly all of them were loaded "and most had ammunition chambered," according to the official press release posted to the TSA government website on November 3.
Here's the number of guns found in check-ins at each airport around the Sunshine State:
- Orlando International Airport: 129
- Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: 120
- Tampa International: 102
- Miami International: 83
- Jacksonville International Airport: 58
- Southwest Florida International: 37
- Palm Beach International: 28
- Pensacola International: 24
- Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport: 22
- St. Pete-Clearwater International: 17
- Tallahassee International: 13
- Sarasota Bradenton International: 13
- Gainesville Regional Airport: 10
- Punta Gorda Airport: 10
- Daytona Beach International: 8
- Melbourne Orlando International: 5
According to the press release, every federalized Florida airport is represented in this list.
*This article has been updated.