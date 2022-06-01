The US' Most Affordable Flights Are From These 4 Florida Airports
Only the busiest airports across America were ranked.
Whether you're going within the country or overseas, travel is busier than ever and these airports in Florida are dominating the list for the most affordable flights on average.
The Sunshine State is, of course, a popular destination to fly to, and with so many people moving to the main cities, the outbound flights are just as hectic.
While the state ranks as the least affordable in the country to live in, it at least tops the charts for something financially friendly.
Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport has held the crown since 2018, but a recent study shows that all changed. The list ranks average domestic airfares at the 45 busiest airports across America.
Here are the top five airports that are easiest on your wallet:
- Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
- Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)
- Miami International Airport (MIA)
- Tampa International Airport (TPA)
Fort Lauderdale's average price to fly domestically was $233.36. The change in cost from last year was around $18 more.
The most expensive airport on the list is Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Washington, D.C., at $408.08 for an average domestic flight.
You know the motto: "Catch flights, not feelings," and in Florida's major cities, now's the time to book your travel itinerary.
