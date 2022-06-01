Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

affordable flights

The US' Most Affordable Flights Are From These 4 Florida Airports

Only the busiest airports across America were ranked.

Florida Associate Editor
Whether you're going within the country or overseas, travel is busier than ever and these airports in Florida are dominating the list for the most affordable flights on average.

The Sunshine State is, of course, a popular destination to fly to, and with so many people moving to the main cities, the outbound flights are just as hectic.

While the state ranks as the least affordable in the country to live in, it at least tops the charts for something financially friendly.

Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport has held the crown since 2018, but a recent study shows that all changed. The list ranks average domestic airfares at the 45 busiest airports across America.

Here are the top five airports that are easiest on your wallet:

  1. Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
  2. Orlando International Airport (MCO)
  3. Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)
  4. Miami International Airport (MIA)
  5. Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Fort Lauderdale's average price to fly domestically was $233.36. The change in cost from last year was around $18 more.

Orlando comes in at $241.01 with a difference of about $25 more than in 2021. Miami is at $263.76, and it actually decreased the price from last year by about $2. The fifth spot goes to Tampa's airport at an average of $270.88 which is about $11 more expensive than the previous year.

The most expensive airport on the list is Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Washington, D.C., at $408.08 for an average domestic flight.

You know the motto: "Catch flights, not feelings," and in Florida's major cities, now's the time to book your travel itinerary.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

