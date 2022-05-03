These Cheap Caribbean Flights From Florida Are As Affordable As Domestic Flights To Cali
BRB, booking a trip to Saint Lucia! 🌴
Saint Lucia is a hiker's daydream and a workaholic's relaxing getaway. There are cheap Caribbean flights from Miami, Florida that are comparable to a domestic flight across the country to California.
Known for its romantic private beaches, vibrant rainforest, and turquoise waters surrounding luxurious resorts, Saint Lucia is the perfect getaway for your summer bucket list.
We did a deep dive to find the best flights in the upcoming months, and they are definitely a round-trip steal!
According to Google's flight tracker, starting on May 19, you can go from Miami to Saint Lucia for a 7-day vacation priced at $422 on JetBlue, with American Airlines returning flights. To compare, around that same time, San Diego is $557 on Frontier, and, for the returning flight, you can choose from Frontier or Allegiant.
About a month later in June, Saint Lucia is even cheaper! You can head to the breathtaking Caribbean for only $394 on American Airlines both ways. San Diego teeters around a similar price on Allegiant or Frontier there and back.
The next lowest price would be for Saint Lucia on August 23 for a full week at $384 on American Airlines for arriving and departing transport. Although, in San Diego, you can get a round-trip as low as $238 for the same time on Delta.
When international travel has views that you only see in your dreams, it's almost impossible to want to come home. Saint Lucia has volcanoes, waterfalls, and even black sand beaches that are stunning during the sunrises and sunsets.
You can see the island by snorkeling, heading out to sea on a boat, or even taking an ATV tour. There's also no shortage of local eats to make your mouth water.
Two adults snorkeling in Saint Lucia.Tripadvisor
The cheapest times to fly, according to a study from Expedia, are in the summer months, so it's no wonder these prices are so affordable.
However, it was specific to U.S. cities, so when we see international travel this good, we know we have to start packing our bags.
Editor’s note: These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.