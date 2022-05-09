You Can Now Travel By Bus From Toronto To New York City For So Cheap & Here's How
There's free Wi-Fi on the bus too!
It's finally that time of year when travelling gets exciting but really expensive. Of course, the summer season always inspires people to explore the world, and it gets tricky with a tight budget, but that doesn't mean it's impossible.
FlixBus announced that starting May 10 you can get on a bus and travel from Toronto to New York City as they launch their cross-border service.
"Ontario is already one of our best performing markets in North America," said Pierre Gourdain, Managing Director of FlixBus North America in a press release.
"This is the logical next step, just in time for a very busy summer travel season after two years staying home, everyone is craving affordable, sustainable and shared travel experiences again. High gas prices make FlixBus an even more obvious option," Gourdain added.
Jeez, with those rising gas prices, travelling from the Big Smoke to the Big Apple by bus at affordable rates seems like a great plan.
If you thought things couldn't get any better, well, think again. Have you ever wanted to watch your favourite artist perform in Buffalo, mainly because concerts in Toronto are always sold out or super expensive?
Well, Flixbus said they plan to launch more cross-border routes later in May between Buffalo and Toronto.
Starting May 10, you can hop on a bus from New York City, at 31st Street and 8th Avenue and head to Toronto Harbourfront. In addition, the bus will have stops in Niagara Falls and St.Catharines. It will also operate five days a week from Friday through Tuesday in each direction.
"Buses will depart on Friday-Tuesday from New York City at 9 p.m. EST and arriving in Toronto at approximately 7:10 a.m. EST, while buses leaving Toronto will depart Friday-Tuesday at the Toronto Harbourfront at 10:00 p.m. EST and arrive in New York City at approximately 7:50 a.m. EST."
Even though those are late-night and long-hour journeys, this only means a few things, little or no traffic, you'll basically sleep the whole time, and the bus comes with Wi-Fi, so it isn't that bad.