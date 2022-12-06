You Can Now Take A Bus From Toronto To New York City For $99.99 & Explore The Big Apple
All aboard!
Travelling to New York fromToronto just got easier and cheaper with new bus routes being offered to people in Canada.
In November, Megabus announced a partnership with Trailways of New York, which "will allow for expanded service options which will connect more than 100 cities," they stated.
The partnership connects "New York City with 39 cities, Albany with 82 cities, Buffalo with 6 cities, Lake Placid with 23 cities, Rochester with 15 cities, Syracuse with 19 cities and Toronto with 6 cities."
As of Monday, December 5, people in Toronto looking to travel for cheap were able to board the buses from the downtown core to New York.
Torontonians now have access to more frequent bus services that travel during the week and weekends.
Those looking to visit Buffalo in New York state can ride a bus and get there starting from $39.99 in just over two hours.
While Torontonians looking to get a little more adventurous can hop on a bus to places a little farther away. Some options include Albany, Rochester, Syracuse and New York City.
Starting at $99.99, travellers from Toronto to New York City can enjoy a bus service with scheduled routes four times a week, including weekends.
Yes, the journey takes around ten and a half hours, but it might still be worth saving some money and spending it on things like shopping at Target or Trader Joe's. Also, the bus departs at 9:00 p.m. from Toronto, meaning it's the perfect time to listen to music and sleep.
If you're interested in taking a bus to the big apple, check out the schedules here.