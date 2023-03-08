Megabus Is Launching A New Toronto-USA Route With Free Wi-Fi & Tickets Are Under $50
All aboard! Ontarians wishing to visit the US can now book a trip on this new Megabus route. The bus company announced that it will soon be travelling between Toronto and Detroit with stops in several Ontario cities.
The new route is launching April 5 and will have two trips per day, seven days a week with stops in Windsor, Chatham, London and Paris. This is the first time Megabus has offered travel between Toronto and Detroit and it's part of a recent partnership with intercity travel provider Trailways of New York.
"We are pleased to be able to leverage our partnership with Trailways of New York to expand our service," Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus said in a press release.
"Offering cross-border service between Detroit and Toronto is a new and exciting opportunity for Megabus that will allow for several new travel options for our customers this spring."
Trailways recently announced the Toronto-Detroit route as well, with the company president Alex Berardi saying that they "are incredibly excited to bring Trailways' affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly service to Ontario and Michigan."
Trailways also noted that this route was "abandoned by other transportation providers during the COVID pandemic" so travellers will be able to book this journey for the first time since 2021.
Tickets are available on the Megabus website and the average cost is $45 per person.
Onboard, you can enjoy features like free Wi-Fi, bathrooms, and power outlets.
Another bus company, FlixBus, has also launched a route between the two cities and offers "neighbour-free" seats for an extra cost.
Megabus Toronto-Detroit
Price: Average $45 per person
When: Launching April 5, 2023
Why You Need To Go: You can soon travel between Toronto and Detroit on this new Megabus route.
