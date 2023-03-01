Ontario's New Bus Service To The U.S. Has 'Neighbour-Free' Seat Options & Tickets Under $50
It's launching this week.
Start making those travel plans because there's a new bus route that will take you from Ontario to the U.S., and it won't cost you your entire paycheque. FlixBus just announced it is launching a cross-border route between Toronto and Detroit starting March 2, 2023.
The new route will run five days a week and connect several Ontario cities with stops in Scarborough, Hamilton, London, Chatham-Kent and Windsor. It's a "much-needed expansion to the province's cross-border service and a compelling new option for American travellers looking to explore the best Ontario has to offer."
This is the latest addition to FlixBus's cross-border service since its launch in 2022. The bus network is made up of local bus partners and the Toronto-Detroit route will be operated by Toronto-based Skyway Coach Lines.
You can enjoy several features and upgrades during your trip, including free WiFi, power outlets at every seat, and if you have luggage, your first bag can be brought along free of charge.
You can also travel "neighbour-free" for an extra cost or book "CO2 Compensation" tickets, which allow you to make a "voluntary environmental contribution."
Tickets can be purchased online and start at $46.99 from Toronto to Detroit.
Another bus service recently launched a route between these cities as well. Trailways offers four daily trips between Toronto and Detroit with similar ticket prices.
If you're looking for a way to get to the U.S. that won't put a hole in your wallet, this new bus route could be worth checking out.
FlixBus Toronto to Detroit
Price: $46.99 + per person
When: Launching March 2, 2023
About: You can travel from Toronto to Detroit for less than $50 with this new bus route.
