Ontario Is Getting A New Luxury Bus Service With Single-Row Seating & Complimentary Snacks
Tickets start at $25 during the pre-launch promotion.
If you're planning to travel in Ontario, then you're in luck, because a new bus service is coming to the province, and it will let you ride in style.
Red Arrow is a new luxury bus service that runs between Toronto and Ottawa. The Alberta-based company is launching in Ontario on December 8, 2022, and offers 6 trips a day, seven days a week.
Based in Alberta, the business allows riders to experience "first-class" travel without blowing their budgets. Some features include single-row seating, complimentary snacks, WIFI, and more.
"This introduction of service between the province's two most populous cities proves our continued commitment to the travel needs of Canadians. We invite all Ontario travellers to experience the Red Arrow difference," Raelene Miller, Vice President at Motorcoach division said in a press release.
"With higher gas prices, continued hassles with flying, and limited rental car availability, we’re a stress-free, convenient, and reliable alternative."
The bus stops in Ottawa, Kingston, Scarborough, and Toronto, and ticket prices range from $52 to $97 per adult. Onboard, you'll find reclining leather seats, fold-down table trays, onboard entertainment, pull-down window shades, and charging stations and satellite radio at every seat.
The single-aisle seating option allows for extra privacy so you can ride without feeling crammed. The buses seat 35 people total and offer "30 percent more legroom."
Complimentary snacks and beverages include soft drinks, popcorn, cookies, and coffee and tea. You can also purchase items like Kit Kat bars and hummus.
From December 4 to 8, tickets will start at $25 for the pre-launch promotion. Pre-booking is available now, so if you're planning on travelling, this new service might make your journey a little more luxurious.
Price: $52 + per adult ticket
When: Launching in Ontario on December 8, 2022
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This new luxury bus service offers trips between Toronto and Ottawa with first-class amenities.
