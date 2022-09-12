You Can Now Take A Bus From Toronto To Buffalo Starting At $25.99 & Here's How
Travelling across the border just got easier.
Have you ever compared prices for concert tickets or flights between Toronto and Buffalo and thought, "Oh wow, I wish I had more options?"
Well, you don't have to wish for that anymore because now you can get on a bus from Toronto and arrive in Buffalo cheaply and efficiently.
Flixbus, a bus service connecting people globally, announced on Monday that they are adding new lines to their service to cater to travellers in North America.
Starting September 15, Canadians and Americans can enjoy travel between the border connecting them from Toronto to Buffalo with different stops along the way.
The bus service will run six days a week, excluding Tuesdays, and travellers can stop in Buffalo, Niagara Falls (USA), Niagara Falls (Canada), St. Catharines, and Toronto.
The greatest part about using the bus service is prices start at $25.99 to $30.99 one-way, depending on when you'd like to travel, and the journey is just over three hours.
Also, if you were dreaming big, and hoping to get to New York City from Toronto for cheap with Flixbus, then know that the service launched earlier this year. Even though the journey is long, the bus has Wi-Fi, which makes it a bit more manageable.
Flixbus also announced on Monday that they would be adding more stops to their Toronto—Ottawa route. So, now, you'll be able to visit your friends in other university towns, such as Kingston and Whitby-Oshawa, affordably.
"This line makes 2 trips per day in both directions, with Ottawa-bound buses leaving Toronto at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and Toronto-bound buses departing daily from at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m."