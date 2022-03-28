A New Bus Service Will Let You Travel From Toronto To Ottawa For Just $4.99
The deal will last from March 24 to April 6.
Flixbus, a new bus service that arrived in Canada, is offering customers fares under $10 this week, and you can actually get to pretty far places.
Last week, the German company announced that it would be expanding to Canada, offering a special $4.99 rate from March 24 to April 6, 2022, on express routes from Toronto to Ottawa.
The service will also offer cheap trips from Niagara Falls to Toronto, including a stop in St. Catharines as well as Waterloo, Kitchener, Guelph, and Mississauga.
"FlixBus' goal is to provide you a convenient, affordable, and easy to use bus service. We always offer the best deals, plus a safe and pleasant travel experience," a statement on the company's website reads.
Not only is the bus service affordable it's also pretty tech-savvy. Every trip features free Wi-Fi, and all seats are equipped with power outlets.
"Ontario is a dream bus market with some of North America's most vibrant cities and we are immensely happy to begin building connections here," said Pierre Gourdain, Managing Director of FlixBus North America. "We also hope, the service will offer Ontarians a financial reprieve in a context of rising gas prices with a green mobility alternative to help riders re-discover this wonderful province."
The departure schedules are, Ottawa-Toronto which will run from Thursday to Monday with one trip in each direction per day. Niagara Falls-Toronto and Waterloo-Toronto will run daily services each way. Service is doubled for the latter on Thursdays through Mondays.
So, if you're looking for a cheap way to travel, it's hard to beat hopping on a Flixbus.