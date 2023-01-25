Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

You Can Now Take A Bus To Pearson Airport From Union Station & Kitchener-Waterloo

It's so cheap, too!

Toronto Associate Editor
Flixbus. Right: People walking around Toronto's Pearson Airport.

Flixbus, Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Trying to find the most convenient and efficient route from your home to Toronto's Pearson Airport can sometimes be a struggle because hopping in a cab is too expensive and other modes are inaccessible. But, there's a new bus service that might help facilitate this problem.

Flixbus, a bus service connecting people globally, announced on Tuesday that they would be "adding its first international airport connection to its Canadian domestic network," they told Narcity.

Starting January 26, passengers can board their buses and travel to Toronto's Pearson Airport with connections to Toronto Union Station, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Waterloo-Toronto line will have "new travel options running on Sundays, Thursdays and Fridays with two trips daily in each direction."

The Waterloo buses will leave at 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and arrive at Toronto Pearson Airport at 11:20 a.m. and 6:50 p.m., respectively.

If you are hoping to travel from Toronto Union Station in a Flixbus, you can catch a bus at 7:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. with arrivals at Pearson Airport at 8:00 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.

"This new service is also a boon for Ontario college students with flexible departure times and direct routes from the Kitchener/Waterloo metro area to cut down on travel times as compared to public transportation options," they added.

Tickets cost as low as $15.99 for a one-way trip. However, it is worth noting that the UP Express, which connects travellers from Union Station to Pearson Airport is $12.35 one-way. But, for those coming from around Ontario, Flixbus might be the most viable option.

    Mira Nabulsi
    Toronto Associate Editor
    Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
