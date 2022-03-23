You Can Take A Round Trip To Niagara Falls For Just $10 By Bus & Here's How
Or travel to other Ontario destinations by train!
If you're looking for a weekend getaway and don't want to spend an arm and a leg renting a car or filling up your gas tank, you can take a trip for just $10 by bus or train instead.
GO Transit's weekend pass allows Ontarians to travel to destinations like Niagara Falls and more for only $10 roundtrip on a Saturday, Sunday, or on a holiday.
Weekend passes come in two varieties, so depending on how long you plan on relaxing at Niagara Falls or exploring another Ontario destination, you can decide whether or not to cough up five extra dollars for a weekend upgrade.
The day pass allows for unlimited travel for one day of the weekend between two destinations for $10, and the weekend pass allows for unlimited travel for the entire weekend for $15.
So if you're just looking to hit the Maid of The Mist and snap a few pictures, the day pass should do the trick, but if you have an entire weekend's worth of attractions on your list, it may be worth paying the full $15.
The passes offer "unlimited rides - on bus or train - between your starting location and your specified destination during that day or weekend," according to the GO Transit website.
This means you can take as many pitstops as you want along the way to explore other areas.
Weekend passes can only be purchased online, and the weekend service "is available on Lakeshore East, Lakeshore West (all the way to Niagara Falls), and Barrie," so there are plenty of destinations to choose from.
However, a spokesperson for Go Transit told Narcity that weekend service to Niagara is currently only available through GO Bus Route 12.
"We continue to monitor the demand, and look forward to sharing details in the coming weeks about additional summer," they added.