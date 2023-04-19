TikToker's Toronto To Niagara Falls Trip Without A Car Has Gone Viral & Here's How To Do It
"Since no one wanted to drive… lol."
Do you want to visit Niagara Falls but don't want to deal with driving back the next day feeling hungover after a night of drinking at the casino or wine tasting?
Well, one TikToker and her friends found a way to make a car-less Toronto to Niagara return trip happen for only $25, and their journey has gone viral.
For the trip, the group first took the GO train from Union Station in Toronto to Burlington, which the TikToker said is the "most direct" train route. From there, they took a Go Bus from Burlington to Niagara.
"Make sure that you take the express one and that you line up early so you won't end up standing for the whole ride," they said in the video.
@dangraceee
Since no one wanted to drive… lol The pass is called GO/WEGO Combo Tickets for only $25 (after tax) but only available on weekends/holidays (link in the comment) #niagarafalls #gotraintoronto #weekend
When they got to the terminal station at Niagara, they boarded the WEGO bus, which is owned by the Niagara Falls Transit.
It took to them to Table Rock Welcome Centre, which is the "main transfer hub to the Green line that runs through Niagara Park," according to WEGO's website.
Although the TikToker didn't mention the duration of their journey, Narcity estimates it took roughly two hours and 15 minutes for them to arrive at the welcome centre from Union Station.
"The pass is called GO/WEGO Combo Tickets [was] for only $25," the TikToker wrote in the caption of her video while clarifying that it is only available on weekends and holidays.
Many people in the comments were quick to point out that this isn't the only way or even the cheapest way for Torontonians to visit Niagara Falls without a car.
"Just do a Mega Bus to St Catharine’s for $10, then bus to Niagara Falls $3," one person wrote. "Flexi or Mega Bus is the way," another person wrote.
The TikToker addressed several responses and clarified that they liked the deal because it included WEGO passes for two days and could be used for the whole weekend. They even used the WEGO bus to ride to their hotel from the welcome centre.
So for those looking to plan a fun trip to the falls in the summer, more and more car-less options are now available. Some of them include:
- Toronto To Niagara Go Train and WEGO: $25 for weekend
- Toronto To Niagara Mega Bus: $27 one way
- Flix Bus Toronto to Niagara: $29.99 to $49.99 one way
- Toronto to Niagara Via Rail: $25 one way with escape fare