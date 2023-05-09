Niagara Falls Fireworks Are Back For Another Year & You Can See The Sky Light Up For Free
The event will last all summer!
Niagara Falls Tourism has announced the return of a fireworks program for 2023, which will be lighting up the sky for the next six months.
The highly anticipated fireworks series will offer a spectacular display of lights and colours, set against the backdrop of both the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls. And the best part? There is no charge to view the fireworks.
The five-minute show will take place every night at 10:00 pm, leaving plenty of time for visitors to explore all the city has to offer during the day.
The fireworks displays can be enjoyed from multiple vantage points across the city of Niagara Falls, including outdoor spaces in Niagara Parks, high above at the Skylon Tower and Niagara SkyWheel, aboard the Falls Fireworks Cruise with Niagara City Cruises, and indoors at the many hotels and restaurants with views of the Falls.
“The Niagara Falls Fireworks builds on an extraordinary lineup of entertainment options for the summer season, continuing to showcase our city’s reputation as Canada’s entertainment capital,” President and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism, Janice Thomson, said in a release.
“Visitors can look forward to live music, new attractions and experiences and exciting new culinary options.”
Visitors can also take advantage of the added GO Train service from Toronto to Niagara Falls on weekends and holiday Mondays, with combo tickets starting at $25 per person.
This convenient and eco-friendly option includes round-trip GO Train rides from Union Station to Niagara Falls and Niagara WEGO shuttle bus service throughout the Falls.
Niagara Falls Fireworks
Price: Free
When: Friday, May 19 to Monday, October 9, 2023, at 10 p.m. every night (weather permitting)
Address: Various points across Niagara Falls, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Kick off Victoria Day with the multicoloured hues of the Niagara Falls fireworks with your friends, family, and loved ones.
