7 Best Restaurants In Niagara Falls For Cheap Eats, According To Local Foodies
From wood-fired pizza to butter chicken.
Niagara Falls is full of attractions, and a day spent exploring can take a toll on you wallet. If you're looking for some cheap restaurants in the area, then these spots are worth heading to.
We asked our readers on Instagram for their favourite places for cheap eats in Niagara Falls, and here's what they came up with. From wood-fired pizza to butter chicken, there are so many options to enjoy.
Scoops Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Breakfast and lunch
Address: 8123 Lundy's Ln., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Did someone say brunch? This Niagara spot serves up tons of breakfast, brunch, and lunch dishes at an affordable price, and, according to the website, you'll want to try the Cinnamon Bun Waffle or Steak and Eggs.
Counterpart Brewing
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brewery
Address: 3659 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in an industrial plaza, this brewery and kitchen offers a variety of dishes, and the most expensive option is $16. You can enjoy the fried cauliflower taco, banh mi, cheeseburger, and more.
Secret Garden Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 5827 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant and gift shop is "Niagara's best kept secret" and boasts views of the American Falls. Locals love this spot for its reasonably priced dishes, and you can find breakfast, lunch, and dinner here.
Antica Pizzeria & Ristorante
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 5785 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: While some menu items can be a bit pricier, many of the wood-fired pizzas cost around $20 for the entire pie. The home-cooked Italian dishes are worth a trip, according to local foodies.
Paris Crêpes Café
Price: 💸-💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 4613 Queen St., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be transported to Paris as soon as you step in the door at this French restaurant. While the main dishes are pricey, the crêpes start at $6.50, so you can grab a treat for cheap.
Rangla Punjab
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 5550 Ferry St., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: With most dishes priced at under $15, this Niagara restaurant is an affordable place to go for Indian food. You can enjoy butter chicken, all-day breakfast, and more.
Il Sorriso
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 5983 Clark Ave., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Most pizzas at this spot are priced at under $20, and you can get a variety of desserts and drinks as well.