I Ate At The Skylon Tower In Niagara Falls & The Views Weren't The Only Thing That Shocked Me
Here's why I won't be returning any time soon.
Niagara Falls has no shortage of restaurants, and during a recent trip to the city, I decided to check out a dining spot known for its iconic views.
The Skylon Tower Revolving Dining Room Restaurant sits 775 feet above the ground and boasts "the best falls-view dining experience." As implied by the name, the "world-famous" venue rotates 360 degrees in one hour, allowing guests to experience panoramic views of the falls and scenery below.
I was intrigued by the concept of a rotating restaurant and was eager to enjoy my meal with sweeping views of the falls. The view, however, wasn't the only thing that astonished me, and here's why I won't be returning to the restaurant any time soon.
The Experience
To get to the Revolving Dining Room Restaurant, you have to take an elevator up to nearly the top of the Skylon Tower. The elevator is glass-enclosed, and I was excited to enjoy the views on the way up.
The ride is just 52 seconds long, so I didn't get much of a chance to take in the scenery. Before I knew it, I had arrived at the restaurant, and it was time to depart.
I stepped into a large, circular room lined with tables dressed in white cloths. The floor-to-ceiling windows showcased towering views of the city below, and I couldn't wait to take in the stunning vistas.
Seated at a window-side table overlooking the American Falls, I couldn't help but notice the room's constant motion. At first, I worried about getting motion sickness, and I was relieved to find that I could enjoy the views without feeling dizzy.
The decor was a bit dull and outdated. The tables were set in fine-dining fashion, with elegantly folded napkins and dishes with balls of butter. The views made up for the decor and were definitely the highlight of the space.
The Food
The restaurant serves "award-winning continental cuisine" and markets itself as the "perfect location" for special occasions, so I expected the menu to be pricey.
As I browsed the lunch menu, I saw that the prices were indeed on the higher side, with appetizers ranging from $12 to $19 and entrees priced between $35 and $62 for the surf and turf.
I wasn't feeling too fancy, so I opted for the Chopped Beef Tenderloin Burger ($35) while my friend ordered the Certified Angus New York Striploin Steak ($49).
Given the fine-dining vibes and pricey menu, I expected the burger to be an upscale version of something I'd usually order. When the dish arrived, I found the presentation a bit underwhelming. The burger was served open-faced and came with very basic toppings like white onion and tomato.
I took a bite and immediately felt like I was at a neighbourhood barbecue. The bun tasted like an average grocery store brand, and the patty had very little flavour.
The aioli for the fries was also lacking flavour, and it wouldn't have surprised me if I learned that the broccoli had been frozen and then thrown in the microwave because it was probably the most bland of all.
Even my friend's expensive steak was served with the same bland broccoli, which was a surprise to me, especially after reading the restaurant's promise of "award-winning continental cuisine."
The best part of the dish was the fries, and I only ended up eating a few bites of the burger. I was pretty disappointed, given the fine dining atmosphere and prices.
Final Thoughts
At the Skylon Tower Restaurant, you're definitely paying for the views. The food was a letdown for me, and I've had much better (and cheaper) burgers at your regular chain restaurant.
For two entrees, our bill came to $112, including the tip, and we didn't even order drinks or dessert.
Admission to the Observation Deck is included with your meal, which makes the dinner bill a little more worthwhile. Typically, admission costs $19 per adult. Unfortunately, the weather was cold and windy, so I didn't get to enjoy the views from the deck for too long.
The restaurant is a unique concept, and the views are incredible, but I found the food didn't live up to the fine dining vibes or the prices. I personally wouldn't come back, especially to celebrate a special occasion.
There are so many other restaurants in Niagara Falls that come with both breathtaking views and delicious meals.