I Tried IHOP For The First Time In Niagara Falls & I Still Don't Understand Why It Cost $100
I left hungry.
Niagara Falls is considered one of Canada's biggest tourist traps, and while I still absolutely love it, I admit I got caught in the ridiculously expensive tourist trap known as IHOP on a recent visit.
Last weekend, my partner and I attended a wedding in Niagara-On-The-Lake, which also feels like a super magical place, but that's a story for another day. Anyways, before heading back to Toronto I insisted we check out the falls and grab a bite to eat.
We did not want to spend a lot of money, so we drove around looking for a diner, like a full-on American diner where we could enjoy pancakes off the griddle. But it was hard to spot anything that wasn't a franchise, like Kelsey's or TGI Fridays, so we found ourselves needing to settle.
We were super hangry when we finally spotted an IHOP, International House Of Pancakes. Actually, we saw one out of the five that were within a 10-minute drive of one another, because apparently that's a thing in Niagara Falls.
I've been to an IHOP before, but it was in Dubai and around 10 years ago. I remember enjoying their food and thinking it was affordable, but I was proven very wrong last weekend and it shook me to my absolute core.
First, we didn't want to pay for parking because Niagara Falls parking costs so much money and it's a waste if we're only there for an hour or two tops. So we found an IHOP that luckily has free parking.
View from the IHOP in Niagara Falls.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
We went to the IHOP at 6732 Fallsview Blvd. in Niagara Falls, located on the 25th floor and it has an uninterrupted view of the falls.
"Wow, an amazing view and cheap food. We've hit the jackpot," I thought to myself at the time.
I was fooled, because obviously nothing beautiful ever comes cheap. The minute I opened this menu, I noticed that prices were nothing less than $30, and this is supposed to be a fast-food breakfast spot. What did I miss?
I wondered: "How is this menu pricier than the fanciest breakfast spots in Toronto? I need someone to explain to me."
The chairs were plastic, the table was not clean and the maple syrup handle was messy. Also, the mayonnaise came in a packet, which is not what a $30 breakfast looks or feels like.
IHOP order and cost
Anyways, the question you've been waiting for is, what did we order, and why was the bill $100?
My order from IHOP.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I got the Spinach and Mushroom Omelette, which comes with one side of your choice: bread, pancakes or hashbrowns. It cost me $37.99 before taxes and other charges, like the Niagara Falls Destination Fee.
My partner ordered a Bacon Temptation Omelette and coffee for $36.99 and $4.29, respectively. This meal also came with a choice of one side. ONE!
On IHOP's online menu, the omelettes cost around $15. We paid double that just because we were in Niagara Falls, I assume.
Mira's reciept.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Our total price came to $97.50 and that's before the tip.
At first glance, my jaw dropped and it shocked me that the restaurant was filled with people who wanted to pay this much to eat there. So many Americans chose to come to IHOP in Niagara Falls as their breakfast spot for the day and will now, and forever, think that Canadians are whack for paying this much for an IHOP.
However, I will say the service was terrific. There was one waiter, and he served around 10 tables. He was fast, friendly, and accommodating. I waited around 10 minutes for the food and got out within an hour of sitting.
The place deserved a high tip, but I don't know if I'd ever go again because it did break the bank.
However, upon further research, I wish I'd gotten the memo that IHOP is celebrating its 65th birthday alongside Kevin Bacon, and they're running a sale that would've helped with my bill.
From July 31 to August 27, customers can enjoy the All You Can Eat Pancakes event for a total of $5. Isn't that whack? I could've just had pancakes for $5 instead of wasting $100, assuming the Niagara Falls location would even participate.
Oh, and if I'd wanted more than just a stack of pancakes, I could've ordered a breakfast combo and a side of buttermilk pancakes that would've become an All You Can Eat special.
I shared three pancakes with my partner when, in fact, I would've loved to have a couple more, but the price tag was a bit too problematic.
IHOP in Ontario
Even though there are many IHOP locations in Niagara Falls, southern Ontarians should expect to see a few more in the province soon.
K2 Group announced in 2021 that they are opening five more IHOP locations by 2026, with the first one having opened in Belleville in 2022.
The other cities that are expecting an IHOP include Hamilton, Waterloo, London and Windsor.
According to Statista, there were 27 IHOPs locations spread throughout Canada in 2022, compared to the U.S., which has 1,682 locations across the nation.
Even though IHOP is known for their pancakes, they have expanded their menu offerings and now has a whole bunch of food items to choose from, including crepes, which I thought was quite odd because it's like they are serving rival foods.
They state that "IHOP offers its guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service." I can agree with two out of these three statements when it comes to my Niagara experience, and you probably guessed which ones they were.
They have operated for 60 years under this model and have 1,750 other locations in countries outside the U.S.
I'm guessing that most people who've visited an IHOP would be shocked to see my ridiculously-priced receipt from my Niagara visit, but I assure you it's genuine. In fact, I put a poll on my Instagram story to ask how much people thought the meal cost and not a single answer was above the $50 price point.
All IHOPs are obviously not created the same, so keep my experience in mind before you visit the alternate universe known as the International House of Pancakes in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.