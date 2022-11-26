The 6 Best Restaurants In Niagara-On-The-Lake That Local Foodies Say They Can't Get Enough Of
Time for a dinner date. 🍝
Niagara-on-the-Lake is a gorgeous spot to visit year-round, and you can explore historic streets and sip at some of the many wineries. Whether you're going for a day trip or weekend away, you're likely going to need a good spot to eat, and these are some of the best restaurants in the area according to local foodies.
In an Instagram Q&A, we asked our readers for their favourite places to eat in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and here are six restaurants that they came up with. From Italian food to farm-to-table dishes, these restaurants are worth checking out.
Treadwell
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Farm-to-table
Address: 114 Queen St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a Niagara-focused wine program and delicious farm-to-table dishes, this restaurant is a favourite amongst foodies. You can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus that change seasonally.
Peller Estates Winery & Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Farm-to-table
Address: 290 John St. E., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This upscale spot serves "farm-to-table wine country cuisine," and you can indulge in dishes like Ginger Sage Salmon and Signature Lobster Linguine. Your meal comes with sweeping vineyard views, and it's a beautiful spot for a special occasion.
Ruffino's Pasta Bar & Grill
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 242 Mary St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving Italian food, this is the place to go. You can bite into wood-fired pizza and fill up on a variety of pastas. You can finish your meal off with gelato or tiramisu for dessert.
Kitchen76
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 240 John St. E., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located at Two Sisters Vineyards, this restaurant serves rustic Italian dishes featuring local and seasonal ingredients. During the summer months, you can enjoy beautiful views on the outdoor terrace as you dine. The pasta and pizzas are made traditionally, and local foodies recommend a trip here.
The Grist
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brewery
Address: 78 Four Mile Creek Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a beer alongside some good food at this craft kitchen and brewery. The menu features lots of pizza as well as dishes like Mushroom Risotto and Gristian Baked Mac & Cheese.
Cannery Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Local, fine-dining
Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This upscale restaurant is located inside the Pillar & Post Inn & Spa, and it offers a variety of local dishes and fine-dining options. You can enjoy steak, prime rib, and desserts like Chocolate and Peanut Butter Crème Brûlée.