The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants In Canada Were Announced & 2 Ontario Spots Made The Cut
Neither are in Toronto.🍴
Tripadvisor announced the ten best fine dining restaurants in Canada and two Ontario locations made the list.
The annual Travelers' Choice awards rounds up the best hotels, destinations, things to do and restaurants across the globe and in Canada. The 2022 winners are chosen by analyzing data from real experiences by travellers.
Reviews are collected over a 12-month period and destinations that make the cut are within the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor.
The two Ontario restaurants that made the list for the top ten fine dining restaurants in Canada are AG Inspired Cuisine, located in Niagara Falls and Tiara Restaurant found in Niagara-On-The-Lake. These fine dining spots came in second and third place in all of Canada.
If you're a lover of fine dining experiences it seems a trip to the Niagara region should be on your Canadian bucket list.
AG Inspired Cuisine offers a "true farm-to-table experience" as the restaurant plants and picks its own ingredients in many cases. You can enjoy selections from a three-course menu or visit the bar and eat from the more casual bistro menu.
Tiara Restaurant is found in the Queen's Landing hotel right near a quaint harbour. They serve farm-to-table Canadian cuisine paired with award-winning regional wines from the morning breakfast buffet to evening dessert.
The two Canadian restaurants were beaten out only by Pluvio Restaurant in Ucluelet, British Columbia. This number one fine dining location is one of two BC spots in the top ten.
The province of Quebec dominates the top ten list, however, with four different restaurants featured.
There is also a list of 25 restaurant winners from around the world, but no Canadian places are featured this year.