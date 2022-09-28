The Best Restaurants In Canada For Fine Dining Were Revealed & The Results Are Mouthwatering
Three provinces dominated the list!
If you're looking for a good meal, where better than a restaurant rated as one of the top spots for fine dining in Canada?
Tripadvisor has announced the results of the next in its Traveler's Choice Awards series, the "2022 Best of the Best Restaurants," which shares the top-rated spots across the globe and covers six different categories, including the "Best of the Best" in fine dining.
According to Tripadvisor, the contenders are determined based on the quality and quantity of their reviews and ratings collected over the past year.
The results span four provinces in Canada, with the number one spot for fine dining going to Pluvio Restaurant in Ucluelet, B.C.
The resto, which serves Canadian cuisine made with local products and "seasonal and wild ingredients foraged from the Ucluelet forests and coastline," was highly rated for its food, service and value, with diners also highlighting its meal presentation and ambience.
Following Pluvio Restaurant is AG Inspired Cuisine in Niagara Falls, Ontario, which serves Canadian cuisine and bills itself as a "true farm to table experience."
The restaurant was also rated highly for its food, service, value and atmosphere, with reviewers calling the spot a "hidden gem."
Another Niagara spot rounded out the top three. Tiara Restaurant in Niagara-on-the-Lake, which serves food made with the "farm-fresh flavours of the region," was rated highly by diners for its service, food and atmosphere, with restaurant-goers also noting the restaurant's lovely setting and scenic views.
Completing the top five are Five Sails Restaurant in Vancouver, which offers West Coast fare "inspired by British Columbia's ocean and coastal mountains," and Restaurant Taniere in Quebec City, which offers a "blind tasting menu" of contemporary Canadian cuisine inspired by history and Old Quebec.
Following them is Bouillon Bilk in Montreal, Laurie Raphael in Quebec City and Resto Tandem in La Malbaie, Quebec.
At number nine is Memories Dining & Bar in Regina, the only Saskatchewan restaurant to make the list, followed by Rimrock Cafe in Whistler, B.C.
Whether you're looking to celebrate a special occasion or just want to splurge on a night out, according to the reviews, these restaurants are a great place to start. Bon appétit!