A Niagara Falls Parking Hack Has Gone Viral & It Can Easily Save You Money (VIDEO)
"Dude I live here and I didn’t know this."
Niagara Falls is a popular destination for both tourists and locals alike, but with popularity comes high costs.
If you're planning a trip to Niagara Falls, parking can be one of the major expenses to consider. Fortunately, a TikToker, Jessica Nakamura, has shared a helpful travel hack that can save you a lot of money on parking fees, especially if you plan on visiting it more than once a year.
In a video that has gone viral, Nakamura explains that instead of paying $35 for a day of parking, visitors can purchase an annual pass from the Niagara Parks website for just $40.
@thatmamarealtor
I’m all for coupons and money saving tourist hacks! What’s yours? #niagarafalls #touristhack
"You can buy it on the spot on your phone, and you just go to the parking office, and they print the past for you," she said in her video.
According to Niagara Parks' website, you can also have the pass mailed to you, and it allows visitors to park at several popular locations, including the ones across from Table Rock Center and the Canadian Horseshoe Falls.
The parking pass also applies to Dufferin Islands, Niagara Glen, and the Botanical Gardens. Additionally, restaurants such as Table Rock House Restaurant, Queen Victoria Place Restaurant, Whirlpool Restaurant, and Queenston Heights Restaurant also offer parking that can be used.
Many people in the comments, including locals, said they had no idea they could do this.
"I’m from The Falls and didn’t know this! 😂," a person wrote. "Dude, I live here, and I didn’t know this; I’m doing that," another person wrote.
One person pointed out the parking pass price has also gone down over the years.
"It used to be $75, and they lowered two or three years ago to $40," they wrote.
"So reasonable. Locals do it all the time."
