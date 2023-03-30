Ontario Has One Of The World's 'Biggest Tourist Traps' & It's Worse Than The Eiffel Tower
Have you ever been caught in it?
Getting caught in a tourist trap can turn a fun outing into an expensive and crowded ordeal. This Ontario attraction has been named the biggest tourist trap in Canada and it even ranks among the biggest in the world.
Vacation rentals and property management platform Casago recently revealed some of the top tourist traps around the globe. The study was conducted by analyzing thousands of Tripadvisor reviews and picking the attractions with the highest amount of "tourist trap" mentions in different countries.
The biggest tourist traps in the world.Courtesy of Casago
Niagara Falls was named the biggest tourist trap in all of Canada and has 475 mentions of the phrase in its reviews. One traveller stated that "every attraction dumped you into a gift shop."
The Falls have gained even more mentions than iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower (291 mentions) in France and the Trevi Fountain (279 mentions) in Italy.
Casago also ranked the number one tourist trap from each country and Niagara Falls came in pretty high on the list in sixth place. It is just under Edinburgh's Royal Mile (505 mentions) and Berlin's Checkpoint Charlie (664 mentions).
The title for the biggest tourist trap in the world goes to Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, US with 1,050 mentions followed by Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain with 793 mentions.
While Niagara Falls has been dubbed a big "tourist trap" it has also received recognition for being the most "picturesque" waterfall in the world, so it may be worth braving the crowds.
According to the Niagara Economic Development website, the landmark draws over 13 million visitors every year.