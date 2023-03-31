Morning Brief: Trump Is Finally Indicted, A Prof's Roll Up The Rim Hack & More
9 things you need to know for Friday, March 31.
Good morning — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: The dating app Hinge recently spat out the perfect match for one of its users: her own brother. On one hand, sure, they could probably bond over their similar upbringings. On the other hand, they share the same DNA. Tough decision.
In Case You Missed It
Is Donald Trump Going To Be Arrested Now?
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2020. Right: Stormy Daniels.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump was officially indicted on Thursday in what appears to be a result of the alleged hush-money payment given to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump is the first ex-pres to face criminal charges — though the exact charges are unknown at this time. CNN reports that Trump will face over 30 counts related to business fraud, Josh Elliott notes.
- What's Next? The Manhattan DA's Office has been in contact with Trump's team to coordinate his surrender. CNN reports that Trump is expected to be arraigned — which means having his charges formally read to him — in court next week.
- In His Own Words: Trump has maintained his innocence, dubbing the indictment "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history" in a statement Thursday.
Who Qualifies For Canada's New Public Dental Care Plan?
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland outlines the 2023 federal budget in the House of Commons.
The expansion of dental care coverage in Canada, which served as one of the key uniting issues in the de facto Liberal–NDP alliance, is closer to becoming a reality. The Liberals' proposed 2023 budget would provide expanded coverage for all uninsured households pulling in less than $90,000 in household income annually, while those with less than $70,000 in household income would have no co-pays. Pending the adoption of the budget, these measures would come into effect by the end of the year, MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald writes.
- By The Numbers: The government would commit to spending $17.4 billion over five years for the dental coverage program.
- In Her Own Words: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the new Canadian Dental Care Plan "will mean no Canadian, ever again, will need to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying the bills at the end of the month."
Is There A Way To Rig Roll Up The Rim?
A Tim Hortons in Ontario. Right: The screen of a winner playing Roll Up The Rim.
Back when Tim Hortons' Roll Up the Rim promotion actually featured, you know, rims that could be rolled up, who among us didn't wonder about the possibility of using x-ray technology to pre-scan winning cups? Now that the game has gone digital, one Ontario professor believes they've cracked the code for increasing the odds of winning. Patrick John Gilson caught up with the Waterloo prof to learn about their method — and why timing is everything.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🥱 TOURIST TRAPS
Have you ever felt buyer's remorse before even shelling out the cost of admission? Sometimes you can sense that you've fallen for a tourist trap long before you've whipped out your credit card. That's the experience many visitors to Niagara Falls have experienced — to the point where one study has tabbed it the worst tourist trap in Canada, Madeline Forsyth explains.
🥯 MTL EATS
Whether you're piloting a "Meatless Monday" tradition or have fully committed to a meat-free lifestyle, Montreal has something to fix your craving. From the delicious pastries from Arhoma, to the hallowed brunch spot Aux Vivres, to the Asian fusion spot ChuChai, there's literally something for every taste, whether you're vegan or merely vegan-curious. MTL Blog's Willa Holt breaks down the city's 14 best vegan joints.
🏘️ SMALLTOWN BOY
No, Smithers isn't just the whiny assistant to Mr. Burns in The Simpsons; it's also an incredible small town in B.C., a scenic launchpad for all manner of hiking and fishing trips. When a Vancouverite asked Reddit to help them find a smaller town to move to, Smithers was the popular suggestion. Here's Morgan Leet to take us on a virtual tour of the northwestern B.C. town.
🤢 TOTAL RECALL
Health Canada has issued a recall of a certain brand of hot sauce that "may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum," a microbial contamination. The impacted product is Komera Original brand's Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce. As Sarah Rohoman notes, the product was sold in Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec as well as online — which means it could be pretty much anywhere.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Atlanta star and Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry turns 41 years old today. Scottish Star Wars heartthrob Ewan McGregor is 52. "The Russian Rocket," Pavel Bure, is also 52. Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and actor Rhea Perlman both turn 75. Everyone's favourite TV teacher, Gabe Kaplan, is 78. Bang your cowbells for the great Christopher Walken, who hits the big 8-0 today. The Partridge Family matriarch Shirley Jones is 89. The late Gordie Howe was born on this day in 1928. Jack Johnson, the first-ever Black heavyweight boxing champ, was born on this date in 1878.
