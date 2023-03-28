Locals Revealed What The 'Ideal' Small Town In BC Is & It's Stunning (PHOTOS)
Warning: You might want to pack your bags after seeing this place. ⛰️
A British Columbian is eager to move away from Metro Vancouver to embrace country living. To determine what the best small town in B.C. actually is, they turned to Reddit.
The poster asked Vancouver Reddit what the ideal small city to live in is, and there was one that stuck out for its popularity.
Many B.C. locals gave Smithers a big shout-out as a solid place to move to in the province. The town is located between Prince George and Prince Rupert in Northern B.C. and looks like it's out of a storybook because it's so scenic.
Although the original poster was looking for a small city, this small town might serve them well. One Reddit user said it's known for its hiking and fishing spots — making it an outdoor enthusiast's dream.
Comments recommending Smithers got serious upvote power, making it clear many think it's the ideal place.
Some people did warn that housing can be tricky though.
Other spots also made the list, along with some tips.
If there's one thing that B.C. isn't short on, it's beautiful small towns. Places like Kimberley, Cranbrook, and Fernie also made it on the thread.
Seems like Smithers might take the cake though for popularity!
The Tourism Smithers Instagram bio says it all: "Smithers BC. A cool mountain town with a vibrant, playful community... wild spaces to roam & breathe."
Sounds like a slice of paradise, and looks like it too.
If adventure is your thing, it seems like the town won't be a disappointment.
If this didn't make you consider swapping the big city life for greener pastures — nothing will!