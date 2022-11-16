This Beautiful Small Town In BC Was Ranked Among The World's Best Spots To Travel In 2023
It was the only one in Canada to make the list! 🇨🇦
This small town in B.C. took a spot on the list of the best places to travel in the world, for 2023. It was the only Canadian destination to make the list and the mountain town lives up to the hype.
Travel Lemming, an online travel guide, put together knowledge from travel experts to create the list of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023, with Squamish coming in at number 47.
The U.S. had some pretty decent representation on this list, with 20 places, including Detroit, Michigan and Mammoth Lakes, California. Canada struggled a bit more though, as Squamish was the only spot representing the country, but it does a pretty good job of it.
The town is just about an hour away from Vancouver and is filled with stunning views, cute shops, and tough hikes.
"Take in picturesque views on the Sea to Sky Gondola, and hike to the summit of the Stawamus Chief monolith," Brooke Horrobin, a Travel Lemming writer said.
"Trails also lead through lush forests and to alpine lakes, as well as to Shannon Falls, a breathtaking 335-meter cascade. By visiting, you'll quickly discover why many in Western Canada describe the region as the "West Coast, Best Coast,'" Horrobin added.
The ranking said that the best time to visit this picturesque town is between May and September. Just in time to skip the rainy season!
Right ahead of Squamish on the ranking is Grand Junction, Colorado, and right behind it is Zagreb, Croatia.
Way further up, taking the number one spot, is Lafayette, Louisiana, followed by Bhutan.
So, while you're making your travel bucket list for the upcoming year, don't miss Squamish!