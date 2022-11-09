Locals Shared The Best Small Towns In BC For Affordable Living & They're Stunning (PHOTOS)
Say goodbye to Vancouver prices!
It's no secret that people in Vancouver are over the steep rent prices and high cost of living, so one Lower Mainland resident turned to Reddit for help.
They asked what the best small town in B.C. is so that they can move somewhere more affordable. It turns out that the province is full of beautiful hidden gems, that might even outshine the big city.
Some locals pointed to the other perks of living in a small town, outside of the cheaper costs.
from britishcolumbia
One person said that Nakusp is a "beautiful" town, and based on the photos it seems like they're right. The tiny town looks super idyllic, with lakes and mountains all around.
Another suggested Cranbook, Oliver, Nelson, Castlegar, and Salmon Arm. If you want to say goodbye to the city, you have lots of options in B.C., clearly!
One person said that the most "famous 'nice' towns are on Vancouver Island and in the Kootenays." They did warn though that although they are "technically cheaper than the Lower Mainland," they might not be affordable.
Towns like Hope, Nelson, and Ladysmith also got shout-outs.
The town of Atlin also was mentioned in the thread, which is in the northwestern part of the province. The town is also just a two-hour drive from Whitehorse, so you could take some epic weekend road trips from there.
B.C. is a massive province, so if you're up for a little country living there are tons of small towns to explore. Your bank account will thank you.