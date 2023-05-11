This BC City Was Ranked As One Of Canada's 'Happiest Cities' & Life There Looks Good (PHOTOS)
It beat Toronto!
A list of the happiest cities in Canada was revealed, and one B.C. city cracked the top 10, coming in at eighth place.
The District of North Vancouver has some very happy people apparently, which isn't exactly surprising given the lush nature and beauty all around them.
If you live in Downtown Vancouver, you might want to consider moving just a SeaBus ride away, to North Van.
@sparklepiece
Sunday vlog 💘 #northvancouver #vancouver #vancouverbc #northvan #londsdale #sunday #sundaybest #dayroutine #routine #aesthetic #yvr #yvrfood
Point2 released the list of the "Happiest Cities in Canada," measuring things like "median after-tax income, poverty rate, perceived health, and a sense of belonging," as well as "the simplest practical factors like commute time, rainfall and air quality."
Using their data, they create a list of the happiest large cities in the country, and the top five were all in Ontario.
The top one on the West Coast though was North Vancouver, which scored 60.76 on the "Happiness Index."
The Point2 ranking said that the area has a "$106,000 median after-tax household income — that's $33,000 above the national median reported by StatCan."
It also cited the warmer weather as a big plus for B.C. cities.
Despite the rainfall in the Metro Vancouver area, North Van has some seriously beautiful scenery that will make you want to get out into the great outdoors.
On one hand, you get a bustling waterfront with good food and a fun vibe and on the other, you get to find some peace on the trails nearby.
If you're outdoorsy you can take your pick of hikes, head to the ski hill in the winter, or even get out on the water in the summer.
Plus, you're just a drive over a bridge away from Downtown Vancouver, making it extra convenient.
North Vancouver isn't the only city that has happy residents though, of course. Other large B.C. cities to make the list included Port Coquitlam, Langley, Delta, Saanich, and Maple Ridge.