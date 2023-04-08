This North Vancouver Trail Takes You Over A Wooden Bridge To A Magical Spot With Ocean Views
It just reopened after being closed off for years.
After being closed for three years, Quarry Rock Trail in Deep Cove, B.C. has reopened, which is awesome news for North Vancouver adventure enthusiasts.
The beloved hiking trail was initially barricaded off due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020, and the closure was extended due to traffic issues, flooding and construction — but as of St. Patrick's Day, 2023, the trail is open to the public.
Quarry Rock Trail — a scenic segment of the Baden Powell Trail that leads from the shores of Deep Cove all the way to Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver — is favoured amongst locals and tourists for the sweeping summit views of the water.
To wander along this trail is a magical experience, like Bridge to Terabithia but without all the inevitable crying.
If you're commuting from Vancouver, just take your vehicle or the bus to Deep Cove and look for the trail entrance at Panorama Drive. To begin, there is a wooden set of stairs leading into a lush wooded area of Douglas Fir and Hemlock trees.
As you follow the trail, you'll end up at a large wooden bridge and another set of stairs bringing you to a fork in the path; take a right towards the clearing and climb up Quarry Rock, where you'll be greeted by panoramic vistas of mountains and ocean (unless, of course, you've come on a rainy day).
It's a dog-friendly hike, so feel free to come with your furry friend. Bringing a picnic blanket's optional but strongly advised.