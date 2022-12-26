6 Enchanting Small Towns In BC That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Winter Wonderland
Time to plan a road trip! ❄️
There are a ton of whimsical small towns in B.C. that will become even more magical when the winter season rolls around.
From little mountain towns with Scandinavian vibes to seaside towns with frozen lakes, there are more than a few wintery places to explore this upcoming season.
Here are six small towns in B.C. to plan a road trip for the ultimate winter wonderland vacation.
Whistler
This ski town in B.C. is the ultimate place to visit during the winter season. Whistler is home to some incredible ski hills and the town even hosted the Winter Olympics, back in 2010.
Plus, there is a cozy Scandinave Spa that will make you feel as if you have been transported to Norway.
Sidney
This quaint ocean-side town is packed full of adorable shops and restaurants to explore.
During the holiday season, the Sidney gets dressed up in magical lights and even gets its very own winter wonderland-inspired alley.
If you're looking for the perfect place do a little seasonal shopping, the little town might just do the trick.
Tofino
This small surf town in B.C. is probably the closest thing you can get to a tropical-style Christmas vacay, within the province.
Although the weather may not be as warm as in the tropical state, the little town of Tofino is still a stunning place to visit during the holidays with amazing scenery.
Plus, it's the ultimate spot for storm-watching!
Squamish
Squamish is jam-packed full of amazing trails and hikes, that become even more beautiful in the winter. After exploring the town, you can hit up Fergie's Cafe for a "Golden Toddy" to stay warm and cozy.
Sandon
This eerie small town thrived back in the 1920s and used to be the "richest silver-lead producing region in Canada," according to the town's Website.
Although it may be a ghost town full of abandoned buses and buildings, it still looks enchanting in the winter season.
Ladysmith
This little seaside town on Vancouver Island has a ton of cute shops, boutiques, bookstores, farms and restaurants to explore.
Plus, if you're into hiking, you can explore many different snow-kissed trails and you might even be able to catch a frozen pond or two.