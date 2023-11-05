8 Dreamy Winter Destinations In BC, From Small Towns To Magical Spas & Frozen Waterfalls
Make this winter memorable. ❄️
Canada as a whole is known for its less-than-ideal winter conditions, often prompting people to head south for their vacations and see the sun. If you don't feel like buying a plane ticket though there's actually a lot to do in B.C. that will keep you entertained during the snowy season.
The pain of scraping off your car and shovelling your driveway will all fade away as you take the surreal sights of frozen waterfalls, or lay back in a steamy hot spring tucked away in nature.
From adventurous outings to easy-to-get-to destinations — here are eight things to keep you occupied in B.C. this winter.
The Boathouse Spa
Address: 1175 Beach Dr, Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: Escape the heaps of snow and head to Vancouver Island, where the climate is usually more mild. It's the perfect winter getaway destination, and if you stay at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel you can spend the day soaking in hot pools next to the sparkling ocean, at their Boathouse Spa.
Curl up by one of the fire pits here and enjoy a poolside drink in between dips.
Helmcken Falls
This waterfall is nestled within Wells Gray Provincial Park and gets even more stunning in the winter. As the fourth highest in the country, it's impressive any time of year, but throughout the colder months snow collects at the bottom, creating a magical sight as the water plummets off the cliff into it. Throughout the season the mix of snow and ice becomes more spectacular, as it fills the canyon.
Best of all, it's pretty easy to see it. You can follow the short AllTrails trail route to reach the lookout point for the falls, which is rated as moderate. Since it's a quick trail you'll be taking in the beauty of the waterfall in no time.
If you want to see a natural wonder turn into a winter wonderland scene, this is the spot to go.
Revelstoke
Where: Revelstoke, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: There is a small-town charm to this city, but it's anything but sleepy. You are at adventure's doorstep here, with the Revelstoke Moutain Resort to draw in all the skiers out there, and winter excursions galore.
The city itself is a beautiful place to visit, with colourful storefronts that add to the charm. Spend the day popping in and out of local shops here, or catch the shuttle to go ski on the mountain. If relaxation is at the top of your list then visit the natural hot spring in the area, Halcyon Hot Springs. If you're more adventurous you can explore Mount Revelstoke National Park or the nearby Glacier National Park.
You get a little bit of everything on a trip here, and snowy mountain peaks as the backdrop the entire time.
Scandinave Spa
Address: 8010 Mons Rd, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Step out of your daily routine and immerse yourself in nature here. This thermal spa is tucked away in the forest of Whistler, just a day trip away from Vancouver, and is the picture of relaxation. With saunas, steam rooms, hot pools, and cold plunges spread out around the property, you can spend all day wandering around here.
In between dips, you can wind down at one of their relaxation stations or by an outdoor fire. The soundtrack to a day spent here is snow lightly falling, the wind blowing the trees, and birds singing.
Ucluelet
Address: Ucluelet, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This small town is near the famous summer destination of Tofino but offers its own kind of beauty. Another Vancouver Island gem, this coastal community is quieter in the colder months, making it a peaceful retreat.
Stroll along the beach and watch the wild waves crash up on the shore, or take a walk through the incredible rainforest. You'll likely escape the snow visiting here, and feel like you got a break from the colder winter weather. Expect some windy and rainy days though.
November to March is storm season here, and it's the spot to go to see the full force of nature. It's also a great time to visit for lower prices, as it's not the time that tourists usually flock to the shores.
Cozy up and enjoy the view of nature here or stop by some of the local shops in town.
Alexander Falls
Address: Near Whistler
Why You Need To Go: This place is near Whistler, so makes for a great stop on a winter getaway in the area. It's also perfect for anyone who doesn't ski but wants to get outside in the upcoming season.
Rent some snowshoes and hike to the base of this incredible waterfall, and you'll be captivated by its beauty. As it freezes over you can see a little bit of water trickling down, falling beneath the layers of ice and snow.
While in the canyon below you can enjoy the tranquillity that comes with a winter hike, especially with a fresh blanket of snow covering the ground and piled ontop of the trees.
Vallea Lumina
Address: Sixteen Mile Creek Forest Service Rd, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is another spot in Whistler that makes for a great addition to a weekend away. Whistler is a super popular destination for Vancouverites to visit during the colder months, and there's lots else to do there aside from skiing.
You can wander into the forest guided by magical light shows on this multi-media night walk experience. With the snow gently falling around you this becomes that much more enchanting, and worth the $44 ticket price.
Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park
Address: Liard River Hot Springs Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Hot springs are a winter go-to, because you get to be outside surrounded by nature but in the steamy comfort of the springs. Walk through the lush boreal spruce forest and you'll reach this picturesque hot spring, where you can completely disconnect from the rest of the world.
It's a hefty 21-hour long road trip from Vancouver but makes for an incredibly unique experience.