From Mountains To Coastlines: These National Parks Are The 'Most Picturesque' In Canada
Explore some of Canada's most beautiful landscapes. 🌊🏔️
Canadian national parks display some of the most beautiful parts of the country, filled with snow-tipped mountain peaks, stretches of plains and broad valleys.
Some of them stand out among the rest though, and a recent study revealed the most picturesque national parks in Canada.
With so much beauty in the country, it's hard to choose which place to adventure into, so this list can help narrow it down for anyone wanting some especially scenic views and some dreamy photos to remember them by.
OntarioCasinos created the ranking by analyzing data from Instagram and TikTok, to determine the national parks with the most amount of posts and views.
People love to share their Canadian adventures on social media apparently, because Glacier National Park took first place on the ranking with a massive 1.1 million Instagram posts and 442 million TikTok views.
The stunning park in B.C. deserves the praise, and it's not hard to see how picturesque this spot is.
While Western Canada's parks got a lot of recognition on the ranking, there were national parks all around the country that made it on the list. So wherever you are, you likely have some picturesque beauty to uncover nearby.
Here are the most picturesque Canadian national parks, according to the ranking.
Glacier National Park
Set in the Columbia Mountains in B.C., this park has almost everything you could want when it comes to Canadian wilderness.
Epic hikes with views of century-old glaciers, towering old-growth trees, rushing creeks with bright blue water, and fields of wildflowers. Exploring this park will show you just how stunning nature can be, and you'll get a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
For any hikers out there the Balu Pass trail is a challenging route in the park with a big payoff. On this route you'll see icefields, rocky peaks, and glaciers — so it isn't one you want to skip over.
Banff National Park
Banff National Park is a go-to for people making a trip out West. It has the turquoise glacial lakes and Rocky Mountains you see on postcards, and the views in person live up to the hype.
The iconic Alberta park is packed with activities so you can experience it in all its glory. Just driving around the scenic parkways will offer unparalleled views of the natural beauty. Then there's the plethora of trails to take on, from alpine treks or gentle strolls along a river.
Lake Louise and Moraine Lake are some of the most famous spots in the park and are staples on many Canadian bucket lists.
Jasper National Park
Western Canada dominated this list, and it's no question as to why. While other parts of Canada have their own beauty, people flock to the West and bring their cameras with them.
The brightly colours lakes and picture-perfect mountains are hard to beat.
Jasper National Park shows off just that, and more. It's actually the largest of the Canadian Rockies national parks, so is brimming with adventure.
What also makes this park unique is its dark sky preserve, which is the second largest in the entire world. At here you can look up and see a seemingly impossible amount of stars lighting up the night sky. The brilliance of the sparkling sky is awe-inspiring, to say the least.
Yoho National Park
You'll find unbelievable waterfalls, glaciers, and of course the signature peaks of the West in Yoho National Park, located in B.C. In the summer you can immerse yourself in the nature of the park, camping in backcountry sites or easier access spots.
Here you can also find the Burgess Shale fossils, which are "the oldest evidence of complex life on Earth," according to the Parks Canada website. You can take a guided hike up to see these fossils, that are over 500 million years old. They are surprisingly well preserved too, so you can really see a piece of early life on Earth.
Waterton Lakes National Park
Waterton Lakes National Park is where the prairies meet the peaks in Alberta.
The sparkling lakes of this park, surrounded by massive mountains on every side, don't disappoint. The unique landscape here gives you lots of exploration options, with a red canyon, booming waterfalls, and everything in between.
You don't even have to leave the car to see some of the amazing sites here. The Red Rock Parkway takes you through sprawling grasslands and to the Red Rock Canyon.
On other routes you can pass by plains bison, lush forest, and of course towering mountains all around.
Nahanni National Park Reserve
Located in the territory of the Dehcho First Nations, every inch of this park in the Northwest Territories is brimming with natural beauty that's sure to leave you breathless. Explore the incredible cascades of water and deep canyons in the park, and take in the sight of Náįlįcho (Virginia Falls), which has a drop that's "twice the height of Niagara Falls," according to Parks Canada.
You're at adventure's doorstep here, with activities like climbing, river trips, and plane rides all within the park. To say this park is spectacular is an understatement.
Gros Morne National Park
Head to the other side of the country and you'll find the beautiful Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Beaches blend into mountains here, all surrounded by a surreal landscape featuring rocky cliffs and forests teeming with wildlife.
Set within the park are the famous Tablelands, which were formed in the Earth's middle layer and then "thrust up as ancient continents collided," the Parks Canada website said.
Millions of years of erosion later those mountains have an orange landscape and are uniquely barren of vegetation. So, you can now walk along the Eath's mantle, which is normally hidden far below us.
That's just one of the wonders tucked away in this park – so get exploring.
Riding Mountain National Park
This beautiful park is filled with tranquil forests, peaceful lakes, stunning grasslands, and a variety of wildlife roaming it all. You can see it all by exploring the trails winding throughout the Manitoba park. Spend the day taking in the beauty of Clear Lake, and sleep under the stars at one of the campsites here.
This park is the perfect place to explore nature and enjoy the peace and quiet that comes with being deep in nature.
Bruce Peninsula National Park
Ontario's Bruce Peninsula National Park is in the traditional territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation and has unbelievable views around every corner.
You can walk along the rocky shoreline of the Georgian Bay here or explore the forest of the park on one of the many trails.
In the summer you can venture into the famous Grotto, a cave that's filled with stunning blue-green waters. There are also camping sites in the park that make for the perfect weekend getaway during the warmer months.
You can still visit the park in the winter though, and get views of snow-blanketed forest, iced-covered rocks, and frozen lakes.
Kootenay National Park
Last but not least is Kootenay National Park in B.C. Driving through the national park you'll pass by grasslands, mountains, and even some hot springs.
Radium Hot Springs is in this park and it's the perfect place to warm up on a winter day. Soak up the toasty warm mineral water of the springs, surrounded by the beauty of the park.
There are also hiking trails here that will take you to unforgettable lookouts. Keep an eye out for wildlife here too, because there's no shortage of it in this park.