The 'Most Picturesque National Park' In Canada Has Been Revealed & It's Jaw-Dropping (PHOTOS)
Add this to you Canadian bucket list. ⛰️
Canada's Glacier National Park is filled with rocky peaks, fields of wildflowers, rushing rivers, and ancient forests. It's no surprise that it stood out among other Canadian national parks and is now ranked as the most picturesque national park in Canada.
OntarioCasinos analyzed data from Instagram and TikTok to see what the most picturesque national parks in the country were, and Glacier National Park in B.C. took first place on the ranking.
With 1.1 million Instagram posts and 442 million TikTok views, you've probably seen some of the stunning scenery that lies within the park already.
In the warmer months you can explore the lush alpine meadows of this park and walk among the towering old-growth cedar trees.
In the colder seasons, you can still see the beauty of the park, nestled within the Columbia Mountains, all draped in layers of snow.
The park got its name for good reason too, so make sure to enjoy the scees of glacier-fed rivers or hike up to get views of a stunning glacier.
You could spend weeks exploring this park, choosing from short hikes through beautiful valleys to steep mountain climbs that will leave you with awe-inspiring views at the top.
If you want a challenge then Balu Pass is the place to get it — and you'll see icefields, glaciers, and lots of peaks along the way. It's definitely one to add to your summer bucket list.
You can embrace the outdoors at this national park by camping under the stars, or opt for a cozier option. There are backcountry huts available for the adventurous people out there wanting to explore, and one cabin right off the highway that you can book.
Glacier National Park
Where: Columbia-Shuswap, BC
Why You Need To Go: This breathtaking park is ranked the most picturesque in the country for good reason, and a visit here won't leave you disappointed.